Manthey Performance Kit for Type-992 911 GT3 Reaches United States

Atlanta, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners of the Type-992 911 GT3 in the United States have, for the first time, the option to upgrade their car with a performance kit developed by Manthey-Racing through a Manthey certified Porsche Center.

The Manthey Performance Kit elevates the already impressive racetrack performance to an ever higher level through several modifications. These include improvements in aerodynamics, chassis setup, braking and reduced unsprung mass. Collectively, those changes contribute to an ever greater level of confidence for drivers of all skill levels. As a result, an example of the upgraded car was able to complete a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:55.737 minutes – 4.19 seconds faster than the standard 911 GT3. Despite the track-focused improvement in performance, road registration and the new vehicle warranty remain unchanged on equipped models.

“Manthey stands for performance at the racetrack, pure and simple. They are not only fierce competitors in motorsport, but revered experts in aerodynamics and vehicle setup,” says Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Starting this year, owners of the current 911 GT3 in the U.S. will be among those able to benefit from that expertise. I hope to see examples this September at Laguna Seca for Rennsport Reunion 7!”

Try before you buy

As of June, 2023 it will be possible for driving enthusiasts to experience an example of the Manthey-equipped 911 GT3 through the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Over a 90-minute session ($1,675), drivers will have the opportunity to compare a 911 GT3 with and without the Manthey Performance Kit. The experience involves multiple modules meant to demonstrate the merits the new kit offers. Additionally, drivers at the PEC Los Angeles may opt for an extended, four-hour program. Booking details are available at PorscheDriving.com.

Significant changes above and below the surface

Aerodynamic modifications are also what make cars equipped with the kit visually recognizable. A larger spoiler lip and side flaps are fitted at the front of the car. In conjunction with the modified air guide elements on the underbody, they increase the downforce on the front axle. The modifications at the rear are even more pronounced. The swan-neck-supported wing of the 911 GT3 is wider, and now features a Gurney flap. The end plates with their distinctive Manthey logos have also been enlarged, as has the wing’s angle of attack. The fins of the rear diffuser are extended and are now made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Aerodiscs on the rear wheels – also made of CFRP –further enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

The kit also includes a specially developed four-way coilover suspension developed in collaboration between Porsche and Manthey. These allow for adjustment to four positions without tools, and moderately increase spring rates by 10 percent on the front axle and seven percent at the rear. This further improves handling without compromising daily usability. Braided steel brake lines are included as part of the kit, while optional racing brake pads are available at an additional cost. Lightweight forged wheels that reduce unspring mass by a total of approximately 16 lbs. are also offered as an added-cost option in conjunction with the kit.

Availability

Owners of a Type-992 911 GT3 interested in installing the kit may enquire through a Manthey-certified Porsche Center. Purchase and installation of the new performance kit is available now with a starting MSRP of $57,300, and an additional $15,500 for the lightweight forged wheels.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachment