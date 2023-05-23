Risk Strategies Expands Allen Blount’s Role to National Cyber and Technology Product Leader

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Allen Blount’s role has been expanded to National Cyber and Technology Product Leader. Since joining Risk Strategies, Blount has worked in close partnership with Rob Rosenzweig, the Cyber Practice leader, who recently assumed a new leadership role at Risk Strategies. Blount will seamlessly take over full responsibility for the practice and will be responsible for the overall vision and strategy of the cyber practice, day-to-day operations, revenue growth initiatives, the client experience and leading an expanding team of cyber professionals.



“I am excited to have an experienced and innovative professional like Allen who has proven that he can step in and continue to build upon our cyber and technology products and solutions that help our clients protect what matters most,” said Donovan Nowell, Management Liability Practice Group Leader at Risk Strategies.

Blount has extensive risk management experience with a background in cyber, management liability, loss mitigation and complex claims. He joined Risk Strategies as the Cyber Team Leader and has been working closely with Rob Rosenzweig to lead the day-to-day operation of the cyber team including CyberResolute, Risk Strategies proprietary market-leading coverage solution for clients under $250M in revenue. Blount is an industry thought leader and he and the Risk Strategies Cyber team have been nominated for the prestigious Zywave Cyber 2023 Retail Broking Team of the Year award, which recognizes innovation and expansion of cyber risk insurance in the marketplace. Blount is also an expert speaker at the upcoming NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit.

Prior to joining Risk Strategies, Blount spent more than a decade at Zurich serving in a variety of cyber roles including Underwriting Manager, Team Lead and Claims Counsel. He also worked for S&P Global as the Global Risk and Insurance Manager. In addition, Blount served as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the New York City Law Department.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue building on the national cyber and technology strengths at Risk Strategies,” said Blount. “We have an extremely talented team of specialists who are collaborative, knowledgeable and dedicated to helping clients manage today’s rapidly evolving cyber risks and liabilities. I’m honored to work alongside them and excited for the future as we bring best-in-class solutions to clients.”

In addition to his professional experience, Blount holds a JD from the University at Buffalo Law School and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University at Albany, SUNY.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Youngs

Account Coordinator

rsc@matternow.com

817-781-2359