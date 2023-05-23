Generaitiv Announces Upcoming Stage 2 Update with Many New Features

Toronto, Canada, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This evolution will introduce new and exciting features for all users with a focus on model creators and prompt engineers. With the introduction of these new features, Generaitiv continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered generation.





The Stage 2 Update includes $GAI Staking, Prompt Masking, Model Analytics, and more. With this update, Generaitiv will take a leap forward in its mission to provide the highest quality AI-based generation.

All the New Features Coming to the Generaitiv Ecosystem

Generaitiv is introducing several new features to its ecosystem that will benefit AI model creators, prompt engineers, and users alike.

$GAI Staking allows users to allocate $GAI tokens to receive reward. Upon launching Stage 3 $GAI Staking will also allow users to support the Generaitiv Decentralized Compute Network (GDCN) while generating tangible reward. The project’s whitepaper provides users with additional information on this feature.

allows users to allocate $GAI tokens to receive reward. Upon launching Stage 3 $GAI Staking will also allow users to support the Generaitiv Decentralized Compute Network (GDCN) while generating tangible reward. The project’s provides users with additional information on this feature. Model Analytics provides a glimpse into usage stats around different AI models.

provides a glimpse into usage stats around different AI models. Model Provenance helps ensure due credit and rewards to model creators.

helps ensure due credit and rewards to model creators. Prompt Masking enables prompt engineers to safely promote their work while ensuring it stays secure. Creators can sell prompt templates as unlockable content with NFTs on Generaitiv.

Generaitiv is making it safe and rewarding for AI model builders and prompt engineers to share their work while providing further support for it’s full ecosystem.

What Else Should the Crypto Community Know about Generaitiv?

Besides the Stage 2 features previously mentioned, Generaitiv is working to build a decentralized GPU network run by its community - the Generaitiv Decentralized Compute Network. A peer run network where Node Operators will be incentivized to participate securely and push forward the performance and capabilities of the network as a whole.

Users of the network will be able to submit work that needs completion. Generaitiv's GAI token will then act as a representation of GPU compute time. These operations will occur on a low-cost L2 network with a bridge to facilitate token movement between different layers, providing cost optimization for the process.

Additionally the introduction of Generaitiv’s Stage 2 Update paves the way for the progression through Stage 3 of its project roadmap, which includes the Decentralized Compute Network along with: editing generated AI images directly on Generaitiv's platform, and Image to Image generation, allowing the use of an image as a base to create a new AI image, among other features. All these tools build the foundation to make Generaitiv stand out and provide a unique opportunity in the growing fields of generative AI and blockchain.

About Generaitiv & Stage 2 Overview

Generaitiv is an innovative AI platform that focuses on empowering and recognizing contributions from its community. It has been steadily growing for the past three months, and is now launching Stage 2 of its project roadmap.

This update introduces many features, such as $GAI Staking, which allows users to allocate tokens and earn reflections. Prompt Masking, which lets anyone monetize prompt templates securely, and Model Analytics, which allows model creators to get a better look at the metrics and data behind their models.

Generaitiv has generated over 140,000 images already and is seeing a 20% monthly growth in AI compute jobs. In this exciting time for the platform, the June 8th update promises to revolutionize the AI space.

Want to learn more? Refer to Generaitiv’s project website for more information and follow the official social media channels below for additional resources to keep up with Generaitiv and its community.