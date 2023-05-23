Minerals Technologies to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX), a leading technology-driven specialty minerals company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET at the New York Stock Exchange. The webcast portion of this event will conclude at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The agenda will include:

  • Doug Dietrich, Chairman and CEO, will provide an overview of today’s Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and the company’s distinctive management system and culture
  • Jon Hastings, SVP Strategy and M&A, and the technology team will provide an overview of core technologies and what makes the company unique and valuable to customers
  • DJ Monagle and Brett Argirakis, Group Presidents of our two segments, Consumer and Specialties and Engineered Solutions, respectively, will follow with a deeper dive into product lines and growth strategies
  • Jerry Darlington, Vice President of R&D will cover sustainability targets and achievements
  • Erik Aldag, SVP Finance and Treasury, and CFO, will follow with projected financials
  • The event is expected to end with Q&A

To access the live webcast and presentation materials, please go to MTX Investor Day Registration.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the live presentation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.  

