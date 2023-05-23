Minerals Technologies to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX), a leading technology-driven specialty minerals company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET at the New York Stock Exchange. The webcast portion of this event will conclude at 12:30 p.m. ET.



The agenda will include:

Doug Dietrich, Chairman and CEO, will provide an overview of today’s Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and the company’s distinctive management system and culture

Jon Hastings, SVP Strategy and M&A, and the technology team will provide an overview of core technologies and what makes the company unique and valuable to customers

DJ Monagle and Brett Argirakis, Group Presidents of our two segments, Consumer and Specialties and Engineered Solutions, respectively, will follow with a deeper dive into product lines and growth strategies

Jerry Darlington, Vice President of R&D will cover sustainability targets and achievements

Erik Aldag, SVP Finance and Treasury, and CFO, will follow with projected financials

The event is expected to end with Q&A

To access the live webcast and presentation materials, please go to MTX Investor Day Registration.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the live presentation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com .

