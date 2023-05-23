Global Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Report 2023: Stringent Government Regulations Toward Controlling Air Pollution Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flue gas desulfurization system market is expected to grow from $18.51 billion in 2022 to $19.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The flue gas desulfurization system market is expected to grow to $24.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players in the flue gas desulfurization system market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., GE Power, Doosan Lentjes GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A., FLSmidth & Co., Hamon Group, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Thermax Ltd., Andritz AG, Ducon Technologies Inc., Chiyoda Corporation, Siemens AG, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, and Valmet Oyj.

Flue gas desulfurization system refers to a device that removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the fuel gas emission produced from industrial combustion. It is mainly used for reducing SO2 emissions from industries.



The main types of flue gas desulfurization systems are wet FGD systems, spray dry FGD systems, and dry and semi-dry FGD systems. Wet FGD systems are used for scrubbing with alkaline sorbent to remove sulfur dioxide. Wet FGD systems are used to remove SO2 from flue gases. These are installed in greenfield and brownfield for use in power generation, chemical, iron and steel, metal processing and mining, cement manufacturing, paper and pulp and others.



Collaboration is a key trend in the flue gas desulfurization system market. Major players are associating themselves with various companies to sustain in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, General Electric (GE), a US-based conglomerate, associated with Apollo International Limited for MB Power Madhya Pradesh Ltd to design the whole Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization (WFGD) system. The project entails the design, engineering, and supply of vital WFGD system components. Once completed, it will help the client clean 7.4 million cubic meters of flue gas per hour and eliminate 51,000 tons of SO2 annually.



The stringent government regulations toward controlling air pollution is driving the flue gas desulfurization system market. Air pollution is rising due to increased industrialization and urbanization. The flue gas desulfurization system effectively reduces air pollution by reducing the amount of SO2 released into air. The governments are taking various initiatives, such as investments in different projects to combat air pollution.

For example, in November 2022, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an organization of the US federal government in charge of environmental protection issues, announced that the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan of Vice President Biden will provide $53.4 million to 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states to enhance community-level air quality monitoring across the USA. Communities that are traditionally disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and overwhelmed by pollution are the main targets of the programs.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flue gas desulfurization system market in 2022. The regions covered in the flue gas desulfurization system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the flue gas desulfurization system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing number of coal-fired power plants is expected to propel the flue gas desulfurization system market. Coal-fired power plants refer to power stations that generate electricity by burning coal.

The increasing number of coal-fired power plants requires flue gas desulfurization systems to reduce the emission of harmful gases. or instance, in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, compared to 2020, the emissions from coal-fired power plants in the USA increased by 16%, and further coal-fired generation increased by 13% in 2020 in India. Therefore, the increasing number of coal-fired power plants is driving the growth of the flue gas desulfurization system market.



