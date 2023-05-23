Motion Control Software in Robotics Market is projected to succeed in US$ 60 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 19%

New York, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Motion Control Software In Robotics Market size is projected to surpass around US$ 60 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2032.

Motion control software is an essential component of robotics, and it delivers more accurate and precise control of robot movement. Moreover, it helps to control the motors and actuators of robots. Also, it monitors and adjusts their behavior in real time.

Key Takeaway

By Robot Type, the articulated segment generated a revenue share of 37% in 2022.

the manipulation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

the manipulation segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By Application, the industrial robot segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

pick & place robotics leads the market with the highest revenue share.

pick & place robotics leads the market with the highest revenue share. By End-User, the manufacturing industries segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant revenue share of 22.4% from 2023-2032.

Presently, the behavior patterns of robots are generally based on the programming content that was brought by humans for performing repeated operations. Robots can be operated on their own, and they don’t participate in controlling them. The motion control software provides a good environment for the development of robots in industrial manufacturing because of the growing demand for repetitive as well as regular movements.

Factors affecting the growth of motion control software in the robotics market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of motion control software in the robotics market. Some of these factors include:

Advancements in Technology: The development of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies is driving the growth of motion control software in robotics.

The development of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies is driving the growth of motion control software in robotics. Increasing Demand for Automation: Robots are becoming more prevalent with the rising need for automated processes in various industries. This will enhance the growth of the market.

Robots are becoming more prevalent with the rising need for automated processes in various industries. This will enhance the growth of the market. Need for Safety: Safety is an important factor in the design and operation of robotic systems, and the motion control software ensures the safe operation of robots and prevents accidents.

Safety is an important factor in the design and operation of robotic systems, and the motion control software ensures the safe operation of robots and prevents accidents. Increasing customization: Customers are demanding more customized solutions. The motion control software provides the customization of robotic systems.

Customers are demanding more customized solutions. The motion control software provides the customization of robotic systems. Rise of Collaborative Robots: Collaborative robots are designed to work together with humans. Still, precise control over their movements is necessary to ensure safety and prevent accidents.

Collaborative robots are designed to work together with humans. Still, precise control over their movements is necessary to ensure safety and prevent accidents. Growing Use of Robots in New Industries: Robots are being used in new industries such as logistics, healthcare, and agriculture as robots become more advanced and affordable.

Top Trends in Global Motion Control Software in Robotics Market

The usage of industrial robots is growing, and this will lead to reducing the need for humans. Therefore, motion control software was implemented by numerous industries to decrease work costs. Currently, industries industrial robots are used by most industries due to their numerous benefits. They are smarter, more creative, and faster than anyone. This will improve the growth of the market.

Market Growth

Due to the rising demand for advanced robotics in the manufacturing industries, there is increasing usage of motion control software in robotics, and this is expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period. Robots are used in manufacturing industries for manufacturing accurate and precise objects. Moreover, these robots cut the cost of the tasks as they are precise and accurate in their operations.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of 43% of the global motion control software in the robotics market due to a large number of manufacturers in the region. The dominance of the region was projected to continue over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technology in the region will further drive the growth of the market.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific was projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing adoption of robots in different industries in this region. Moreover, the increasing popularity of Industry 4.0 was projected to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Market key players of motion control software in robotics market are constantly upgrading their product offerings. Moreover, they are implementing several strategies, such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships, to have their dominant position in the market. For instance, Micromech and Trio Motion Technology did a partnership. Trio Motion Technology is a motion-based manufacturer of machine control systems. With this partnership, Microtech will improve solutions for machine builders & OEMs by using Trio’s range of servo drives, servo motors, I/O, and motion controllers.

Market Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Robotics Company

Teradyne

Kuka AG

Yamaha Motor Co.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Denso Wave

Omron Corporation

Nachi Robotics System

Energid Technologies

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 11 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 60 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 19% North America Revenue Share 43% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 22.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

In the healthcare sector, there is a high use of advanced robots owing to the highly precise motion control software in the robots. This software helps in surgeries. It can also do distant surgeries in which the doctors or surgeons control the robots from the remote area to carry out the surgery. Therefore, because of this precise motion control software, it is possible to do automatic surgeries. Thus, during the forecast period, the growing demand for advanced robots in the healthcare sector will propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

The costly motion control software in the robotic industry was projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The reason behind the high cost of the software is that it can be integrated with most of the devices from different manufacturers. Thus, this may impede the growth of motion control software in robotics market.

Market Opportunities

For the motion control software, most of the companies are currently offering efficient as well as robust solutions. Motion control software is a prominent software in robots that provides versatile servo motors and high-power density. These two components are the main components of motion control software. Therefore, because of the increasing advancements in motion control software makes, high-performance controllers for servo motors and drives. So, growing advancement in software is projected to drive the demand for motion control software in the robotics market during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Motion Control Software in Robotics Market

Robot Type Insight

The articulated robot type segment accounted for the majority of the share 37% of the market. The articulated robots are employed in numerous industries such as automotive & chemicals, metal & metallurgy, and others for the applications like processing, testing, assembling, handling, welding, and others. While, during the forecast period, the SCARA segment is projected to develop significantly due to the growing adoption of SCARA robots in the food as well as automotive industries.

Robot System Type Insight

The manipulation robotic systems segment has held the largest share of 49% of the market. The manipulation robot is the most commonly used robotic system in manufacturing industries. Moreover, it can perform many functions, that includes material handling, material removal, and welding applications.

Application Insight

The industrial robot segment dominated the market with the highest share. Several factors, such as the surge in workplace accidents, the increasing need for enhancing productivity, and the increasing labor costs, will likely encourage manufacturers to adopt automation in their facilities. This will likely enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the medical robotics segment is projected to grow faster because of the growing popularity of robotics in the healthcare industry.

Software Insight

Pick & place robotics held most of the share of the market, and it was estimated to grow during the forecast period. The growing adoption of this software in a few manufacturing industries for enhancing productivity and reducing labor costs is a main factor that boosts the segment growth during the forecast period.

End-User Insight

The manufacturing industries segment was projected to collect the largest market share, and the dominance was likely to continue during the forecast period due to the growing usage of robotics software in the manufacturing industries for completing the tasks such as material handling, picking & placing, and assembling. Furthermore, the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing facilities in the developing regions was anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Robot Type

Articulated

Polar

Cylindrical

Cartesian

SCARA

Other Robot Types

By Robotic System Type

Manipulation

Data Acquisition and Control

Mobile

By Application

Industrial Robot Assembly Line Robot Warehouse Robot Inspection Robot Other Industrial Robots

Medical Robot Surgical Robot Dispensing Medical Transportation Sanitation and Disinfection

Consumer Robot Indoor Outdoors



By Software

Pick and Place

Painting

Hold and Rotate

Drilling

Striking

Other Softwares

By End-User

Manufacturing Industries

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Research Academia

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Motion Control Software in the Robotics Market

In November 2021- Motion Controls Robotics Inc. and MiR did a partnership. The MiR is one of the top Autonomous Mobile Robot Manufacturers. The aim of this partnership is to offer the best-customized solution for various applications. Additionally, this partnership has helped MCRI to enhance its customer base.

In December 2021- ABB introduced two new controllers. They are V250XT and E10 to develop its OmniCore robot controller family for a widespread range of manufacturing applications. Also, these new controllers offer the best motion control.

