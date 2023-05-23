Global Cell Harvesting Market Report 2023: Players Include PerkinElmer, Connectorate, Sartorius and Terumo

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Harvesting Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell harvesting market is expected to grow from $9.44 billion in 2022 to $10.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The cell harvesting market is expected to reach $12.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer Inc., Connectorate AG, Sartorius AG, Terumo Corporation, Cox Scientific Ltd., AVITA Medical Inc., Tomtec Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex Inc., Antylia Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bertin Technologies, Merck & Co Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thomas Scientific Inc., and Pall Corporation.

Cell harvesting is an essential unit operation that involves removing cells, cell fragments, and other soluble and insoluble impurities that are hazardous to subsequent chromatographic separation processes. It is an essential step in linking upstream monoclonal antibody synthesis to downstream purification.



The main types of cell harvesting are manual cell harvesters and automated cell harvesters. Manual cell harvesters refer to medical device that is used to collect cells from a cell culture medium without utilizing any instrument and picking the cells manually. These are used by various end-users such as biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes and others, and are distributed through various distribution channels such as retail and direct tenders.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cell harvesting market. Major players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the cell harvesting market.

For instance, in September 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a US-based scientific manufacturing company, launched the DynaSpinT Single-Use Centrifuge System based on DynaSpin technology. The technology is specially created to offer the best single-use answer for extensive cell culture collection and offer centrifugation for cell harvesting.

The DynaSpin system helps biological producers achieve their sustainability targets while lowering overall production costs. This device delivers up to a six-fold decrease in material requirements, eliminating 70% of waste compared to conventional harvest systems by lowering the number of filters needed for harvesting for the production of biologics.



North America was the largest region in the cell harvesting market in 2022. The regions covered in the cell harvesting report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell harvesting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Rising cases of chronic disease are expected to propel the growth of the cell harvesting market going forward. Chronic disease refers to health problems that persist for a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. The rising number of chronic diseases requires more research to find novel treatments for diseases that require cell-harvesting procedures for drug development.



