At 10.6% CAGR, Global Zero-touch Provisioning Market Size/Share Projected to Hit USD 7,544.15 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Zero-touch Provisioning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Platform, Services); By Device Type; By Network Complexity; By Enterprise Size; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global zero-touch provisioning market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2,772.13 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 7,544.15 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Zero-touch Provisioning? How Big is Zero-touch Provisioning Market Size & Share?

Overview

Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) is the technique of installing or updating devices that automatically configure the device using information from the network. ZTP helps IT teams install new hardware into the environment, eliminating manual labor requirements. ZTP can be seen in device tools such as switches, firewalls, routers, and wireless access points. Compared to manual configuration, which takes time, ZTP is faster and reduces the chance of error.

Several advantages of ZTP include the automated setup of network devices, less time spent on manual jobs, cut costs, easier and quicker updates, and fewer chances of human errors. The process of zero-touch provisioning configuration includes setup, inventory, management, and protection. Growing adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) to provide network flexibility and agility are majorly driving the zero-touch provisioning market demand.

Request Sample Copy of Zero-touch Provisioning Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zero-touch-provisioning-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Cisco Systems

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

ZTE Corporation

Anuta Networks

Apstra

BlueCat

Entuity

Riverbed

Itential

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Extreme Networks

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zero-touch-provisioning-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Automating device management for IoT and industrial machines: The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial machines in commercial, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure spaces is fueling the adoption of the zero-touch provisioning market worldwide. This is because ZTP allows organizations to remotely and automatically configure and provision devices without manual intervention.

The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial machines in commercial, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure spaces is fueling the adoption of the zero-touch provisioning market worldwide. This is because ZTP allows organizations to remotely and automatically configure and provision devices without manual intervention. Demands of a smarter, faster world: The rising use of smart devices, deployment of 5G technology, and enhancement in internet connectivity are all contributing to the rising demand for more efficient network services and solutions, including zero-touch provisioning, which is boosting the zero-touch provisioning market size.

The rising use of smart devices, deployment of 5G technology, and enhancement in internet connectivity are all contributing to the rising demand for more efficient network services and solutions, including zero-touch provisioning, which is boosting the zero-touch provisioning market size. Error-free networking deployment: ZTP eliminates human errors and reduces the time required for manual intervention, which is driving industry growth. ZTP-empowered networking devices enable deployment simplicity and fewer provisioning issues which are expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Speak to the Analyst to Understand More About Report Scope & Major Aspects

Top Report Findings

Rising demand for connected devices, the roll-out of 5G networks, and the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are driving the zero-touch provisioning market growth.

The market is segmented based on component, device type, network complexity, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rapid growth in the market for connected devices: Due to the increasing number of connected devices, including consumer products, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and industrial machines, deployed across various sectors such as industrial, commercial, consumer, and infrastructural domains, the market is experiencing rapid growth.

Due to the increasing number of connected devices, including consumer products, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and industrial machines, deployed across various sectors such as industrial, commercial, consumer, and infrastructural domains, the market is experiencing rapid growth. Investment and Dominance: Increasing number of companies investing in the market, and some of them dominating and capturing a significant share is predicted to bolster the ZTP market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing number of companies investing in the market, and some of them dominating and capturing a significant share is predicted to bolster the ZTP market growth during the forecast period. Red Hat OpenShift 4.1: In May 2022, Red Hat launched the latest version of its application platform based on containers and Kubernetes, called "Red Hat OpenShift 4.1", which now includes support for zero-touch provisioning.

Segmental Analysis

Services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on component zero-touch provisioning market segmentation, the services category is predicted to grow with a high CAGR during the anticipated period owing to the growing requirement for time and resource savings, high levels of flexibility and customization, ongoing maintenance, and support. ZTP services provide continuous support and maintenance that will assist businesses in managing and maintaining their ZTP implementations.

Furthermore, the platform category accounted for the highest zero-touch provisioning market share in 2022 due to the benefits provided by ZTP systems, such as greater dependability, cheaper deployment costs, simpler deployment and configuration, and increased network visibility and control.

IoT device segment is likely to witness substantial growth throughout the predicted period

On the basis of device type, the IoT devices category is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years owing to the rise in demand for IoT devices. Also, increasing adoption of IoT devices from several sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, aerospace & military, agriculture, and transportation. ZTP streamlines the deployment and management of IoT devices, making it easier for enterprises to adopt and expand IoT solutions. Moreover, the switches segment registered the largest revenue share in 2022 due to a surge in the use of the internet and cloud by organizations.

Complex network architecture segment accounted for the greatest market share during 2022

In terms of complexity, the complex network architecture category held the major share in the zero-touch provisioning market in 2022. This is because large businesses and companies use complex network environments, including multiple domains, subnetworks, numerous layers, and complex interdependencies between networking systems and devices while sharing a common network control protocol between two host systems.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zero-touch-provisioning-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Zero-touch Provisioning Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 7,544.15 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 3,056.55 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Riverbed, Itential, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Extreme Networks. Segments Covered By Component, By Device Type, By Network complexity, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: The region dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rise in the number of connected devices in the area, the rapid use of zero-touch provisioning by big businesses and small businesses, and the increased use of network automation technologies. Also, the presence of huge and distributed client bases in China and India is driving market growth in the region. For instance, in December 2022, Indonet deployed Juniper Apstra to automate, modernize, and facilitate the growth of its network infrastructure.

North America: The region is anticipated to grow over the foreseen period. The well-established infrastructure has enabled the rapid implementation of modern technologies, such as ZTP. Rising technological developments in North America further fuel the market growth. The region is home to most of the top industry firms, including Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM, & NetBrain.

Browse the Detail Report “Zero-touch Provisioning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Platform, Services); By Device Type; By Network Complexity; By Enterprise Size; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zero-touch-provisioning-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In December 2022Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the biggest oil company in India, has selected Reliance Jio's managed network services to connect a quarter of its gas stations. Reliance Jio will offer managed SD-WAN services for 7,200 IOC sites, zero-touch provisioning, and 24/7 real-time monitoring.

In November 2022, Nokia has announced the installation of Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN) for Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC)'s du, aimed at delivering zero-touch network operations. The three-year project is a result of the longstanding partnership between the two companies, offering advanced technology to the UAE.

The Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the industry?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the market growth?

What growth opportunities does the market offer?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

What are the names of key players working in the industry?

What growth strategies are the companies considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Zero-touch provisioning Market report based on component, device type, network complexity, enterprise size, vertical and region:

By Component Outlook

Platform

Services

By Device Type Outlook

Routers

Switches

Access Points

Firewalls

IoT Devices

Others

By Network Complexity Outlook

Multi-Vendor Environment

Complex Network Architecture

Dynamic Network Environment

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical Outlook

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Superconducting Wire Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/superconducting-wire-market

Insecticides Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/insecticides-market

Construction Adhesives Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/construction-adhesives-market

Orthopedic Devices Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthopedic-devices-market

Washed Silica Sand Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/washed-silica-sand-market

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/titanium-dioxide-tio2-market

Dental Burs Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-burs-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter