Green Data Center Market worth $140.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Green Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The green data center market is gaining traction in various regions and has caught the eye of various organizations for deploying green data center solutions. In the present scenario, organizations have started taking green initiatives for their regular IT operations to save their money, making green data center as most popular initiative. In an all-inclusive manner, a green data center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Data Center Market"

258 - Tables

49 - Figures

236 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1032

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 49.2 billion Revenue forecast for 2026 USD 140.3 billion Growth Rate 19.1% CAGR Forecast units Billion (USD) Key Market Drivers Rising cost of electricity Advancements in energy-efficient cooling solutions Key Market Opportunities Increasing construction of hyperscale data centers Emergence of AI in cooling and power technologies Segments covered Component, data center size, vertical and regions. Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA Key players covered Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US) and many more.

IT segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Information Technology (IT) includes green data center servers. The previous generation of servers used in data centers focused on attaining maximum processing power packed within minimum space. But, in the present scenario, with the rising cost of electricity and environmental conscience, companies have started focusing more on the power and cooling requirement of servers.

Green servers refer to the energy-efficient servers that provide higher processing power, consume lesser energy, and are environment friendly. These green servers can help companies in reducing their data center electricity consumption and associated cost. HPE, Dell, and Cisco are some of the major players in the green server space. HPE’s ProLiant and Blade servers, Cisco’s UCS servers, and Dell’s Energy Smart servers, and Liebert Cooling Systems are some of the major offerings in this market. Chip-making giants, such as Intel, AMD, and ARM also contribute to these green initiatives by offering energy-efficient server chips for the green data centers. In this study report, green servers refer to one of the most important green data center solutions.

Design and consulting services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Design and consulting services provide support for setting up and managing green data center infrastructure. These services provide expertise resources from the data center industry to help customers understand their green data center infrastructure better. They include identifying the requirement for electrical and power capacity, type of power solution, cooling and server solutions, along with related concerns and addressing customer requirements for better data center efficiency. Organizations are opting for consulting services for their projects that help them with mission-critical green data center infrastructure to achieve better power and IT capacity and efficient data centers.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The North America region holds a major portion of the green data center market in the forecast period. This geographical region is witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of advanced techniques and designs for data centers. Similarly, the presence of several key players and increasing startups are the factors for the growth of green data centers in the region. Also, organizations in this region are facing various issues with the increasing operational costs, rising energy consumption, and constraining IT budgets. To overcome these problems, companies have started adopting new and advanced green technologies for powering and cooling their data centers.

North America is witnessing an enormous deployment of green data centers and reconstruction or upgradation of the existing data centers with green technologies. Also, it is observed that high-density data centers are being accepted much widely in this region. The top countries contributing to the green data center market in North America include the US and Canada. The US is expected to hold a higher market share, owing to the presence of major market players, including Vertiv, HPE, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Cisco, and many more. These players are focusing on introducing next-generation green data center solutions to attract customers, which is expected to further fuel the North American market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1032

The Green Data Center Market comprises major solution providers, such as Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), Dell Technologies (US), Asetek (Denmark), Airedale (UK), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyber Power Systems (US), Super Micro (US), Tripp Lite (US), Inspur (China), CDP Energy (US), Bxterra Power Technology (US), ZutaCore (US), Submer (Spain), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and Liqit.io (Ukrain). These players adopt new product developments as their key growth strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How big is the Green Data Center Market?

Green Data Center Market size in terms of revenue was valued USD 49.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to increase up to USD 140.3 billion by the end of 2026.

What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global Green Data Center Market?

The global Green Data Center Market is registering a CAGR of 19.1 % to 2026.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Blockchain as a Service Market – Global Forecast to 2026

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market – Global Forecast to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market – Global Forecast to 2027

DevOps Market – Global Forecast to 2028

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market – Global Forecast to 2028