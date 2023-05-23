Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar Installs Air Conditioning System for Downstown

San Marcos, CA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar (Action) is always looking to help individuals in our community by donating time and equipment. This year, Action learned that Downstown in San Marcos was in need of a new air conditioning system and wanted to help.

Kecia Stinnett E.D. and Sue Laubach A.E.D at Downstown, Inc. said, “[We] are truly blessed to have Action Air do this for us. We cannot put into words how grateful we are. This is our last home out of 6, that didn't have central air and now thanks to Action Air and Richard Johnson this has become a reality.”

When Action mentioned Downstown to one of their vendors, Goodman Manufacturing, what we were doing, they were more than happy to help as well. “They were gracious enough to donate a new furnace, evaporator coil and air conditioner since it was such a good cause,” said Richard Johnson, General Manager of Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar.

Downstown, Inc. was founded by Mary Jorgenson and her late mother, Evelyn, in 1984. The San Marcos location is just one of the six homes part of Downstown that serves adults with developmental disabilities. According to their website, Downstown strives to "enable their residents to exercise as much independence as possible by teaching new skills they can apply in daily life."

“We are always looking to give back to our community. When North Coast Church approached us about helping out Downstown, that was in need of some HVAC help, we were happy to see what we could do,” Johnson said. “We talked to Kecia and found out one of their houses didn’t have air conditioning. We knew it was a no brainer to pitch in and add air conditioning to their house. We partnered with Goodman for the equipment and will make the install happen at no cost to Downstown.”

Laubach is excited to finally get the right cooling system for their residence, “We can get rid of all the window air conditioners and be able to open the house up on nice days and let the fresh air come in. I don't know how the House Manager, Emma Bailey, has kept it cool in here all these years with just fans and the window air conditioners. Our residents are beside themselves for the cool rooms in the heat of summer. Action Air has made dreams come true.”

Action took care of the installation by our Action Academy class back in March. This was a part of a training exercise that is led by our top installers and trainers.

About Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar

Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar has been proudly serving San Diego County, southern Riverside and southern Orange County since 1975. We pride ourselves in providing honest and friendly service.

