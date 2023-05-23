Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to be Worth $43.1 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by Application (Influenza, Pneumonia, HAI, Salmonellosis, Hepatitis, HIV, COVID, Pregnancy, Glucose Monitoring, Hematology, Tumor Marker, Urinalysis), Platform (LFA, Molecular), Sample, and End User - Global Forecast to 2030’, published by Meticulous Research®, the global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to reach $43.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030

Point-of-care diagnostics, also known as bedside tests, are diagnostic tests performed on-site by healthcare professionals. These tests provide quick and accurate results without requiring samples to be sent to a laboratory. Point-of-care diagnostics products quickly determine a marker responsible for a certain disease. These tests can be used in various point-of-care settings such as physician offices, urgent care facilities, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes.

The growth of the global point-of-care diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the rising rate of premature deaths because of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the integration of digital technologies in the healthcare sector. However, the high cost of the technology and the lower number of approvals for rapid tests is restraining the market. The increasing adoption of POC diagnostics by developing countries for advancement in their healthcare infrastructure provides market growth opportunities. The lack of awareness regarding the use of PoC devices is a major challenge for market growth.

Development Of CLIA-waived PoC Tests Drives the Point-of-care Diagnostics Market

In efforts to deliver effective diagnostic products, key market players are focused on simplifying and automating disease diagnosis and detection steps, revolutionizing disease diagnosis processes. For instance, manufacturers have started developing automated platforms that require minimal hands-on time by trained laboratory personnel; this has driven a shift in diagnostic testing from centralized laboratories to near-patient settings, such as hospital labs, physicians’ offices, hospital-outpatient departments, and home healthcare facilities. CLIA-waived tests enable testing in point-of-care settings.

These tests are simple procedures with an insignificant risk of erroneous results. Such tests can be used in various settings, including pharmacy-based clinics, urgent care centers, and hospitals. Waived tests that can be performed in physician offices include streptococcus testing, HIV testing, INR (coagulation) testing for Coumadin, and pregnancy testing. CLIA-waived tests speed up diagnosis and treatment, improving patients’ clinical outcomes.

The number of access points for CLIA-waived tests in facilities with a CLIA Certificate of Waiver has grown rapidly, from 67,294 in 1993 to 266,516 in March 2020. According to GenomeWeb data, the number of U.S. pharmacies certified to offer CLIA-waived testing increased by 28%, from 12,157 in 2019 to 15,671 in 2020.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented by offering (consumables, instruments, and software and services); platform (lateral flow assays, molecular diagnostics, and other platform); application (blood glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing [parasitic infections testing, blood-borne infections testing {Hepatitis, HIV, other blood-borne infections}, respiratory infections testing {Influenza, Pneumonia, other respiratory infections testing}, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) testing, gastrointestinal infections testing {salmonellosis, E. Coli infections, other GI infections} other infectious diseases testing], COVID-19 testing, tumor/cancer markers testing, pregnancy and fertility testing [pregnancy testing, fertility testing], cardiac marker/cardiac metabolism testing, cholesterol/lipid profile testing, coagulation testing [prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing, activated clotting time (ACT/APTT) testing, other coagulation testing], hematology, drugs of abuse testing, urinalysis, other POC testing); sample type (blood sample, nasopharyngeal swab, urine sample, saliva sample, other sample types); end user (home care/self-testing, hospitals, physician offices & ambulatory care settings, diagnostics laboratories, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on offering, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market. Factors such as the increasing number of immunoassay and molecular diagnostics tests performed globally, leading to recurrent purchases of kits and reagents, rise in product approvals, and technological advancements in the products contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on platform, the LFA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The advantages of LFA-based rapid tests, such as their one-step process, long shelf life, higher portability & lower costs compared to laboratory-based tests, low sample quantities required for testing, recent technological developments, and the increasing use of lateral flow assay kits that can be used at home are factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on application, in 2023, the blood glucose monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market. The rising prevalence of diabetes and the growing need for blood glucose monitoring is contributing to the largest market share of the segment. However, the tumor/cancer marker segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The global burden of cancer is increasing rapidly, resulting in significant economic strain on countries worldwide. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, cancer incidence is projected to rise from 19.3 million in 2020 to 30.2 million in 2040. Furthermore, the mortality rate from cancer is estimated to increase from 9.9 million in 2020 to 16.3 million in 2040. The increasing incidence of cancer and developments in cancer marker testing is driving the growth of this market.

Based on sample type, in 2023, the blood sample type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global point-of-care diagnostics market. Blood sample analysis is the most widely used method for health monitoring. Point-of-care (PoC) devices enable blood analysis to be carried out at the patient's bedside at a faster rate and using low blood sample volume. PoC diagnosis using blood samples can be used for various tests, including blood glucose testing, blood gas and electrolytes analysis, thus driving the market growth.

Based on end-user, the home care/self-testing segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the wide availability of cost-effective point-of-care testing devices and the growing awareness of the importance of routine health monitoring. Moreover, home care settings are more cost-effective than hospital stays, considering factors such as costs of treatments, professionals, infrastructure, and other overheads.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market in 2023. The large market share of North America can be attributed to the high number of laboratory tests performed annually in the region, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growth in the aging population, and the rising number of inpatient hospitalizations drive the growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Growth in the aging population, the rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases, and various government initiatives to promote health awareness drive the growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past years. The key players operating in the global point-of-care diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (U.K.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and bioMérieux S.A. (France).

Scope of the Report:

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by Offering

Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by Platform

Lateral Flow Assays

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Platforms

(Other platforms majorly include coagulation tests, dipsticks, cholesterol and glucose monitoring systems, and other point-of-care diagnostic platforms)

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by Application

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing Parasitic Infection Testing Blood-borne Infection Testing Hepatitis HIV Other Blood-borne Infections Respiratory Infections Testing Influenza Pneumonia Other Respiratory Infections Testing Healthcare-associated Infection (HAI) Testing Gastrointestinal (GI) Infection Testing Salmonellosis E. Coli Infections Other GI Infections Other Infectious Disease Testing

COVID-19 Testing

Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Pregnancy Testing Fertility Testing

Cardiac Marker/Cardiac Metabolism Testing

Cholesterol/Lipid Profile Testing

Coagulation Testing Prothrombin Time (PT/INR) Testing Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Other Coagulation Testing

Hematology

Drugs Of Abuse Testing

Urinalysis

Other PoC Testing

(Other respiratory infections testing include strep infections and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Other GI infections include cholera, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and campylobacteriosis. Other blood-borne diseases include syphilis and brucellosis. Other infectious disease testing includes meningitis, hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), and mononucleosis. Other coagulation testing segment includes fibrinogen level and platelet count. Other PoC testing includes tropical diseases and sexually transmitted diseases)

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by Sample Type

Blood Sample

Nasopharyngeal Swab

Urine Sample

Saliva Sample

Other Sample Types

(Other sample types include stool, cervical swab, buccal swab, hair, vaginal swab, and semen)

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by End User

Hospitals

Home care/self-testing

Physician Offices & Ambulatory Care Settings

Diagnostics Laboratories

Other End Users

(Other end users include nursing homes, long-term care centers, pharmacies, urgent care facilities, schools, airports, hotels, and workplaces)

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

