New Redis Cluster from Pliops Accelerates Redis Services, Delivers In-Memory Type Performance and SSD-like Cost Economics

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis users can now economically scale application data footprints from a few terabytes to petabyte scale. Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced the availability of the industry’s most efficient Redis cluster. The result of a collaboration with Redis, the new offering optimizes the performance of Redis on Flash with the Pliops Key-Value data accelerator, XDP-Rocks, which uses hardware acceleration to deliver significant performance, latency and capacity benefits.



As in-memory enterprise databases get larger, the amount of memory required to hold the entire data set can become cost-prohibitive. To mitigate cost concerns, enterprises tradeoff for performance by storing and processing large data sets on flash storage – which affects the quality of service. This trade-off results in missed business opportunities, customer churn, and delays in actionable insights. Today’s ultra-responsive applications need systems to process high volumes of data sets and respond in real-time for customer engagements. For business applications, user responsiveness is a major factor that determines customer behavior, retention and loyalty.

In 2022, Pliops partnered with global IT services provider phoenixNAP® to deliver on-demand cloud services that meet the needs of performance-sensitive users. Now, the two companies are expanding their partnership – with phoenixNAP to offer their Pliops-powered Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) instances for users who want to run Redis on Flash clusters. This new solution provides unique benefits for current Redis customers – allowing them to seamlessly extend large data sets to flash storage and experience in-memory type performance. It also empowers Redis users to achieve faster data processing with sub-millisecond latency for large data sets, making for a compelling and cost-effective user experience and allowing more value to be extracted from data.

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with Pliops by integrating their groundbreaking Redis acceleration technology into our BMC services,” said William Bell, EVP of Products at phoenixNAP. “This integration not only meets the demanding data processing needs of our clients but also helps reduce their infrastructure footprint and IT spending. We now offer enterprises turnkey access to technologies that boost the performance of their applications without requiring any modifications. Our Pliops XDP-powered BMC servers can be deployed quickly and easily, eliminating the need for complex sourcing and integration."

Other features and benefits include:

Dramatically reduces Capex and Opex by minimizing server sprawl, personnel costs, and power and cooling requirements, with TCO savings of 86%.

Supports multi-terabyte capacities per server, reducing in-memory server footprint by 70%.

Enables 7x higher Redis throughput performance with 4x lower latency.

Does not rely on workload locality or specific hot/cold access patterns to achieve results.

“Our Pliops-powered Redis on Flash service allows developers to build, scale to large data sets and operate real-time customer engagement – all with the highest quality of service,” said Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “Terabytes of data sets per node and sub-millisecond SLAs mean that Redis users can achieve faster time to insights and drastically reduce their hardware infrastructure investment.”

Workload trials of the Pliops-powered Redis on Flash service are available through phoenixNAP. For more information, please contact demo@pliops.com. On May 25, Pliops and phoenixNAP will host a webinar titled, “Empowering Real-Time Interactions for Modern Business Applications” that will demonstrate how organizations can build highly scalable platforms with in-memory like performance using Redis and Pliops XDP-AccelKV Data Service. Register here.

Connect with Pliops

About Pliops

Read Blog

Visit Resource Center

Connect on LinkedIn

Follow on Twitter

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops is a winner of the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in the Data Breakthrough Awards program and has been twice named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6fe471f-e047-4b10-8520-e681a95c8670