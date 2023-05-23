Body Mist Market to Hit $ 19,018.32 Mn by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7%

New York, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B ody M ist M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and rising expenditure on personal care products.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the body mist market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 19,018.32 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 13,323.18 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Body Mist Market.

Global Body Mist Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Fragrance Type (Floral, Fruity, Fresh, Woody, Sweet, Warm, and Others), Type (Men Body Mist, Women Body Mist, and Unisex Body Mist), Skin Type (Dry, Oily, Combination, and Others), Price Range (Premium, Medium, and Economy), Distribution Channel (Online (E-Commerce and Company Owned Websites) and Offline (Hyper Market and Super Market)), By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. provided an inclusive research report on the body mist market that evaluates multiple factors, such as market size, value, supply chain, regulatory environment, and trends. The report analyzes significant segments such as fragrance type, type, skin type, price range, distribution channel, and region, to identify emerging trends and potential opportunities. By leveraging this information, market players have the opportunity to improve their competitive edge against other manufacturers by engaging in strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, and introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

A body mist is referred to as a body splash which is a lighter and diluted form of fragrance products. Such types of fragrance mists offer refreshing, hydrating, subtle, and less intense scents than perfume. Body mist comprises four essential ingredients such as fragrance oils, alcohol, glycerin, and distilled water, which help to keep skin hydrated, remove excess oil, and prevent breakouts. Body mists contain a higher amount of water and alcohol and a low concentration of fragrance oils. The denatured alcohol used in such mists evaporates quickly and helps in dispersing the fragrance efficiently.

Global Body Mist Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 19,018.32 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.7% By Fragrance Type Floral, Fruity, Fresh, Woody, Sweet, Warm, and Others By Type Men Body Mist, Women Body Mist, and Unisex Body Mist By Skin Type Dry, Oily, Combination, and Others By Price Range Premium, Medium, and Economy By Distribution Channel Online (E-Commerce and Company Owned Websites) and Offline (Hyper Market and Super Market Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Bath & Body Works, Natura &Co, Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited, Moschino S.p.A., L'avenour, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Tatcha, LLC. ( Brand of Unilever), Kanelle, Bella Vita Organic (IDAM Natural Wellness Pvt.), Chanel Limited, and SkinCeuticals



Key Market Takeaways

The global body mist market size is estimated to exceed USD 19,018.32 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on fragrance type, the floral segment accounted for the highest market share of 30.11% in the body mist market statistics in 2022.

By type, the men body mist segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on skin type, the dry skin segment accounted for the highest market share in the body mist market statistics in 2022.

By price range, the economy segment accounted for the highest market share in the body mist market statistics in 2022.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period due to the rising standard of people in the region.

In 2022, Europe accounted for the highest market share at 37.87% and was valued at USD 5,045.49 million, and is expected to reach USD 7051.99 million in 2030.

Global Body Mist Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Fragrance Type, in 2022, the floral segment contributed the largest market shares in the body mist market. The floral segment is classified into lavender, jasmine, rose, lily, freesia, hyacinth, and others. The jasmine body mist offers calmness and helps with depression. While, the lavender and rose also help depression along with anxiety, and insomnia. The scent of lily body mist balances the skin's pH level and has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are driving the segment's growth.

Based on Type, in 2022, the women body mist segment contributed the largest market share in the body mist market due to the growing demand for trendy perfumes, and the availability of a variety of floral scents, and premium fragrance products among women which are the key factors supporting the segment growth. In July 2022, Victoria's Secret, a brand of Bath & Body Works introduced a new fragrance line for women named Bare Eau de Parfum, representing the power and authenticity of women. Hence, the availability of a wide range of women scents is driving the market growth.

Based on Skin Type, in 2022, the dry skin segment accounted for the largest market share in the body mist market. Body mists that are silicone free are widely used for dry skin to prevent clogged pores and excess dryness. For instance, rose water and aloe-based mists are widely used for dry skin to reduce inflammation, provide hydration, prevent breakouts, remove dryness, and moisturize the skin which are the key factors fueling the growth of the body mist market.

Based on Price Range, the premium segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a greater emphasis on personalization, quality, and exclusivity of the product. Further, the increased spending of customers on premium quality personal care products such as body mists and the growing development of custom-made bottles and packaging of scents are boosting the growth of the body mist market.

Based on Distribution Channel, in 2022, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the body mist market due to the availability of a large number of online sales platforms with a wide range of products coupled with convenience in delivery. Further, the increasing adoption of smartphones and the rising number of internet users are the key factors boosting the growth of the body mist market.

Based on Region, in 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. This is due to the presence of developed fragrance industries and key manufacturers in the region, particularly in France and Italy such as Moschino S.p.A., L'avenour, and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., among others which are continuously investing in research and development for the production of a variety of scents. Further, the increasing spending of customers on personal care products and increasing demand for premium products in the region are the key factors boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Christian Dior are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the body mist market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing investment in the fragrance industry for the development of a variety of scents. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Chanel limited launched Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum and Gabrielle Chanel Essence Twist & Spray which are solar fragrances produced from four white flowers such as bright ylang-ylang, intense jasmine, intensely feminine grasse tuberose, and sparkling orange blossom.

In June 2022, Chanel limited launched a new addition of mist called the ‘Gabrielle’ fragrance and the essence of the body spray is floral and warm.

List of Major Global Body Mist Market:

Bath & Body Works

Natura &Co

Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited

Moschino S.p.A.

L'avenour

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Tatcha, LLC. ( Brand of Unilever)

Kanelle

Bella Vita Organic (IDAM Natural Wellness Pvt.)

Chanel Limited

SkinCeuticals

Global Body Mist Market Segmentation:

By Fragrance Type Floral Fruity Fresh Woody Sweet Warm Others

Type Men Body Mist Women Body Mist Unisex Body Mist

Skin Type Dry Oily Combination Others

Price Range Premium Medium Economy

Distribution Channel Online E-Commerce Company Owned Websites Offline Hyper Market Super Market



Frequently Asked Questions in the Body Mist Market Report

What was the market size of the body mist in 2022? In 2022, the market size of body mist was USD 13,323.18 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the body mist by 2030? In 2030, the market size of body mist will be expected to reach 19,018.32 million.

What is the key restraint, hampering the growth of the body mist market? Side effects from exposure to fragrance chemicals are likely to hinder market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the body mist market, by type? In 2022, women body mist accounted for the highest market share in the overall body mist market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share of the market? Europe contributed the largest market share in the body mist market.



