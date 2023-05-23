Demand for Acidulants Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR of 5.2% To Top US$ 4 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Acidulants Market is expected to witness a US $ 4 Bn value by 2033-end. Moreover, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Acidulants are more in demand as preservatives as cold storage chains have become more complicated as a result of high operating costs, poor infrastructure, and inconsistent power sources. It helps manufacturers increase the shelf life of their products, which lowers waste costs and promotes industry growth.

Due to the rising need for acidulants in alcoholic beverages like wine, the world market is growing. The global market is expanding as a result of the increasing usage of acidulants in the food processing sector. Because to their numerous benefits for animal health, feed acidulants have considerably gained in popularity in recent years. These acidulants are added to animal feed to reduce pH and create a more acidic environment in the gut. Improved nutritional absorption, increased digestive effectiveness, and the prevention of harmful bacterial proliferation lead to better animal health and performance.

Drivers

The increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, carbonated beverages, dairy products, and confectionery fuels the demand for acidulants. Acidulants are used to enhance the flavor, extend shelf life, and improve the texture of these products.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products with unique and appealing flavors. Acidulants are used to provide tartness, sourness, and acidity to food and beverages, meeting the changing preferences of consumers.

Acidulants such as citric acid, phosphoric acid, and lactic acid act as natural preservatives and antimicrobial agents. They help inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi, thereby extending the shelf life of food products.

With the growing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, juices, and energy drinks is increasing. Acidulants are used to provide a refreshing and tangy taste to these beverages.

The busy lifestyle of consumers has led to a rise in the demand for convenience foods, such as ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and processed meat products. Acidulants are used in these products to enhance flavor, improve texture, and act as preservatives.

Advances in food processing technologies have enabled the development of new acidulants and improved manufacturing processes. This has led to increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the production of acidulants, driving market growth

Restraints

The acidulants market is subject to stringent regulations regarding their use in food and beverage products. Regulatory bodies impose restrictions on the maximum allowable levels of acidulants, their labeling requirements, and permissible applications. Compliance with these regulations can pose challenges for manufacturers and limit market growth.

Some acidulants, particularly synthetic ones like phosphoric acid and malic acid, have been associated with potential health concerns when consumed in excessive amounts. Negative perceptions and misconceptions about the use of acidulants in food products can lead to consumer skepticism and affect market demand.

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and clean-label products. Natural acidulants derived from fruits, such as citric acid from citrus fruits, are preferred over synthetic alternatives. The availability of natural alternatives and consumer preference for clean-label products can impact the demand for synthetic acidulants.



Key Market Trends

Consumers are increasingly seeking clean-label products, which are perceived as natural, minimally processed, and free from synthetic additives. This trend has led to a growing demand for acidulants derived from natural sources, such as citric acid from citrus fruits or lactic acid from fermentation processes.

Along with the clean label trend, there is a growing preference for natural and organic acidulants. Consumers are becoming more conscious about ingredients’ origin and impact on health and the environment. Manufacturers are responding by offering organic-certified acidulants or those derived from organic sources.

The functional and fortified foods market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising focus on health and wellness. Acidulants are used to enhance the sensory attributes and mask the taste of functional ingredients in these products, such as vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts.

With increasing concerns about sugar consumption and its impact on health, there is a shift towards reduced sugar and sugar-free food and beverage products. Acidulants play a crucial role in providing tartness, sourness, and balance to these products while reducing the need for excessive sugar content.

New Key Developments

The demand for clean labels and natural ingredients continued to rise in the food and beverage industry, including the acidulants market. Consumers' preference for natural and sustainable options led to increased demand for acidulants derived from natural sources, such as citrus fruits and fermentation processes. Tate & Lyle launched CLARIA®, a range of functional clean-label starches designed to provide texture, stability, and shelf-life extension in various food and beverage applications. These starches offer clean label benefits and address the growing consumer demand for simple and recognizable ingredients. Jungbunzlauer introduced a line of natural, non-GMO acidulant solutions for the food and beverage industry. These acidulants, such as citric acid and gluconic acid, are derived from fermentation processes using non-GMO raw materials. The launch aimed to provide sustainable and clean-label acidulant options to meet consumer preferences.





Key Segments of Acidulants Industry Research Report

By Type : Acetic Acid Fumaric Acid Citric Acid Phosphoric Acid Lactic Acid Malic Acid Tartaric Acid

By Function : Flavor Enhancers Microbial Control pH Control Preservatives Others

By Grade : Food Feed

By Application : Bakery & Confectionary Beverages Dairy Food Animal Nutrition

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The study divulges essential insights on the market based on Type (Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), By Function (Flavor Enhancers, Microbial Control, pH Control, Preservatives), By Grade (Food, Feed), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Dairy Food, Animal Nutrition) & By Regions

