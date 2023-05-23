Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market Size Projected to Grow at a 33% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market Information by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The market for superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES), which was valued at USD 35 million in 2019, will touch USD 1.4 billion by 2030, while surging at a rate of 33% from 2023 to 2032.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market Overview

The magnetic field produced by direct current flowing through a superconducting coil that has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature is where energy is stored in superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES) systems.

A superconducting coil, power conditioning system, and cryogenically cooled refrigerator make up a typical SMES system. Once charged, the superconducting coil's current won't degrade, allowing for endless magnetic energy storage. SMES is currently employed for short-term energy storage because of the high cost of superconducting wire and the energy requirements of cooling. Therefore, SMES is frequently focused on enhancing power quality.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies active in the superconducting magnetic energy storage market are

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp.

Meidensha Corp.

PNNL

HYPRES Inc.

Superconductivity Inc.

SMESCO

Basler

Huazheng Electric Manufacturing

Turbostorage Technologies Inc.

Among others.





These companies place a lot of attention on partnerships as well as collaborations with other vendors in order to bolster their business on a worldwide basis. Additionally, these companies have been successful in expanding their customer bases and capturing market share by concentrating on launching new products and product lines with cutting-edge features. Leading players are also focused on mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product lines and improve their competitiveness.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market COVID 19 Analysis

Since the start of COVID-19 in early 2020, the industry has encountered a number of difficulties in sustaining steady growth. The U.S.-China trade war and 2019's economic downturn are helping the whole technology sector to rebound. The worldwide semiconductor sector is expected to experience a revenue reduction of about 6% in 2020 (with a 54% likelihood), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The likelihood that the globe will experience more severe supply chain pain and manufacturing interruptions this year is increased by worries about additional COVID outbreaks and China's already hazy post-pandemic path. The complexity of the problems we face will increase as trade tensions, volatile financial markets, tougher regulatory environments, and pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions all increase. For the majority of markets, investors, and consumers, 2023 is anticipated to be a difficult year. However, opportunities exist for companies and their leaders who can forge ahead with resiliency and adaptability.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 1.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 33% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and Region





Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Continuous power is becoming a basic requirement across all sectors as a result of rising demand. In order to meet the rising demand for energy, energy storage methods are being considered. The electrical energy is stored as magnetic energy and utilized as needed in superconducting magnetic energy storage devices.

As a magnetic field is created around the superconducting device operating below its critical temperature, the zero-resistance phenomenon is used by superconducting magnetic energy storage systems to reduce electricity consumption. To reach the state of superconductivity, the components employed in the superconducting energy storage systems are cooled below their critical temperature. These systems are capable of handling load fluctuations and frequency changes due to their quick response times. The issues associated with recycling lead-acid batteries are likewise avoided by these methods. During the period of forecasting, the market for superconducting magnetic energy storage will expand as a result of these factors.

Global demand for power as a result of population growth and urbanization is the primary market factor for superconducting magnetic energy storage devices. The market for superconducting magnetic energy storage systems will also develop due to the depletion of traditional energy sources and the improved performance features of these systems compared to their alternatives.

Opportunities

Future improvements to SMES system components may increase their suitability for use in other contexts. Specifically, the creation of superconductors. Scientists studying condensed matter are constantly searching for superconductors with higher critical temperatures. Researchers even discovered a superconductor that operates at ambient temperature in 2013. Although impractical, this demonstrated that room temperature superconductivity is possible by remaining stable for picoseconds. Refrigeration is necessary, which has a price. The SMES system would be more viable and effective if that expense could be eliminated by using a superconductor that operates at normal temperature or even close to it.

Market Restraints:

The technical challenges encountered in the manufacture and use of superconducting magnetic energy storage systems are a major market limitation for the market for superconducting magnetic energy storage systems. The development of the global market for superconducting magnetic energy storage devices may also be hampered by the high capital costs necessary.



Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market Segmentation

By Application

The superconducting magnetic energy storage market can be divided into microgrids, electric utility systems, data centers, and other applications such as law enforcement and the military.

Due to the rising number of smart grid and micro-grid projects worldwide and the rising demand for effective energy storage solutions to connect these projects, the electric utility systems segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Given the spike in data center construction activity along with the strong demand for dependable and effective energy storage solutions to reduce downtime, the data center segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR over the projection period.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market Regional Insights

Due to the rapidly burgeoning population, mounting energy demand, shift to cleaner energy sources, thriving electronics sector, forthcoming smart grids, and strong manufacturing capabilities in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region have a lot of potential. Over the course of the given forecast period, these factors will work in concert to propel the growth of the superconducting magnetic energy storage market in the Asia Pacific.

Due to the growing power utility business in the region, North America currently dominates the market. The region has seen the USA as the dominant force. With new technological developments occurring there and a greater focus on renewable energy sources for electricity generation, Europe holds the largest market share after North America.

