Global Healthcare Technology Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Preventive Care Solutions Bolsters Growth

The global healthcare technology market is expected to grow from $371.46 billion in 2022 to $439.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The market is expected to reach $852.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18%.

Major players in the healthcare technology market are NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., AthenahealthInc., Cerner Corporation, Epic System Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Oracle Corporation, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, E-MDS, Inc., eClinicalworks, and McKesson Corporation.

Healthcare technology refers to any IT tools or software designed to boost hospital and administrative productivity, give new insights into medicines and treatments, or improve the overall quality of healthcare provided. It encompasses all medications, technologies, medical and surgical procedures, as well as the organisational and supporting systems that support such treatment.



The main types of healthcare technology are healthcare payer solutions, healthcare provider solutions, and HCIT outsourcing solutions. Healthcare payer solutions refer to organizations that determine service prices, collect payments, and handle claims. The various components included are software and hardware.

The delivery mode involves on-premises and cloud-based computing with some applications such as electronic health records, computerized provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing systems, PACS (picture archiving and communication system), laboratory information systems, clinical information systems, and telehealthcare.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare technology market. Major companies operating in the healthcare technology market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



In October 2022, Optum, a US-based pharmacy benefit manager and health care provider, acquired Change Healthcare for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to connect and simplify the core clinical, administrative, and payment processes that health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients. Increasing efficiency and reducing friction will benefit the entire health system, resulting in lower costs and a better experience. Change Healthcare is a US-based healthcare technology company.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare technology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare technology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising demand for preventive care solutions is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare technology market going forward. Preventive care solutions refer to helping detect or prevent serious diseases and medical problems before they can become major. Annual check-ups, immunizations, and flu shots, as well as certain tests and screenings, are a few examples of preventive care.

For instance, in September 2022, according to an article published in First Opinion, a weekly podcast on the people, issues, and ideas that are shaping healthcare, free preventative services will now be available to 152 million people with private health insurance.

This policy is also extended to 61 million Medicare beneficiaries and 20 million people covered by Medicaid expansion under the ACA, as well as 52 evidence-based preventive services recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force, a group of nationally recognised experts in prevention, evidence-based medicine, and primary care. Therefore, rising demand for preventive care solutions is driving the growth of the healthcare technology market.



The healthcare technology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing any technology, including medical support services, IT systems services, algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and blockchain services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $439.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $852.26 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Global

