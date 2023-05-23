Water Desalination Pumps Market Size Projected to Reach USD 23.39 billion, at a CAGR of 4.47% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Water Desalination Pumps Market Information by Type, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The market for water desalination pumps can anticipate achieving a growth rate of 4.47% touching USD 23.39 billion by the end of 2032.

Water Desalination Pumps Market Overview

Water desalination is a process that cleans the water by removing pollutants and extra salt, making it suitable for use in a variety of applications. This method can be used to purify brackish water, seawater, or wastewater. One of the main reasons behind the high utilization rate of water desalination pumps is the mounting demand for water in every region as a result of population growth. In 2050, there will be 9.7 billion people on the planet, up from the present 7.7 billion, according to a projection by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Thermal and membrane procedures are two of the several methods used to purify water. Given that only 3% of the world's useable water is available, water scarcity is one of the crucial challenges that needs to be addressed in the next years. Presently, 1% of the world's drinking water comes from desalination. Other factors that are anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion include expanding consumer awareness of the importance of clean water, legislation governing water use and conservation, and rising urbanization.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies active in the water desalination pumps industry are

Grundfos Holding A/S

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Wilo SE.

Wallace & Tiernan

Pentair Plc.

ITT Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Ebara Pumps Europe S.P.A.

The development, manufacture, and commissioning of water desalination pumps market are done by a number of significant international as well as local market participants. These businesses provide end-to-end services, such as desalination facility design, construction, startup, plant operation, and maintenance.

Manufacturers of water desalination pumps market use a variety of strategies, such as acquisition, teamwork, the creation of new products, and geographic expansion, to increase their market share and satisfy the shifting technological demands of various end-use industries, including municipal, industrial, and others.

Water Desalination Pumps Market COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many manufacturing and construction businesses remained closed in 2020, which decreased the demand for water desalination equipment. The need for water desalination technology, however, increased as the world started to return to normal in early 2021 and governments started to invest in water treatment strategies to deal with the problem of water scarcity. For instance, government initiatives like India's Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT), which concentrate on building out the necessary sewage and water supply networks, are anticipated to assist market expansion.

To encourage domestic investments in the renovation and new construction of water purification and desalination plants, the United States passed a new Public-Private Partnership Act. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has increased efforts to provide a safe and consistent water supply to the nation's residents, which has raised the demand for water treatment, particularly desalination.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 3.21 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 5.83% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and Region



Water Pumps Market USP Covered:

Water Desalination Pumps Market Drivers:

The natural desalination process, or solar desalination evaporation (rains), is the main source of freshwater on Earth. The decrease in freshwater reserves and the rising demand for water in arid regions are factors that are expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the absence of surface water sources like rivers and lakes has led to an increase in desalination plants around the world. Desalination pumps will be in high demand as a result in the near future.

Water supplies are under stress due to development on a global scale. Industrial-based operations for manufacturing and other functions make substantial use of water. The market for water desalination equipment is anticipated to expand as a result of rising demand for water from industrial end-users such as oil and gas, paper and pulp, and food and beverage.

Water Desalination Pumps Market Opportunities

One of the primary opportunities will be the rising use of intelligent pump systems. Intelligent pump systems are projected to be installed in many desalination plants as they help to reduce operating expenses and operational inefficiency. For utility firms and electricity aggregators, the IoT is developing into a profitable technology to transfer power between grids and consumers. IoT has the potential to revolutionize contemporary communication through grid automation. IoT-enabled smart gadgets have become more popular in industrial settings. Demand-response programs will also include two-way communication devices, according to electricity aggregators. In addition to smart data analytics and engineering, these devices can make use of cellular or Wi-Fi networks. These elements will assist the market's expansion even more during the coming years.



Market Restraints:

The high equipment and operating expenses are one of the major obstacles to the growth of the EMEA water desalination pumps market. Pumps for desalination systems use a lot more energy than those for other water purification techniques. An average wastewater treatment facility uses between 30% and 40% of its energy. The cost of utilities is rising along with energy prices, which has raised equipment running costs in desalination facilities. Pumps frequently need to be replaced due to issues with corrosion, sludge buildup, and high-water flow. The water desalination pumps market has also been impacted by rising environmental concerns like global warming since the materials used in pumps are influenced by rising sea temperatures and salinities. Such elements might prevent the market for water desalination pumps from expanding.

Water Desalination Pumps Market Segmentation

By Type

The water desalination pumps market is divided into different types, including reciprocating pumps, diaphragm pumps, and others. Due to their affordability, toughness, and high efficiency, centrifugal pumps are predicted to dominate the global market.

By End-Use

the global water desalination pumps market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, and other categories, with respect to end-use. Due to the rising need for water desalination across industrial applications, the industrial segment is predicted to dominate the global market. Due to increased investments in domestic water desalination pumps, the residential segment is anticipated to rise strongly throughout the forecast period.

Water Desalination Pumps Market Regional Insights

Since the availability of water in the region is declining due to the depletion of groundwater, particularly in Bangladesh and India, the Asia Pacific market is currently in the lead. This increases the region's need for technology related to water desalination. Additionally, desalination plant construction has been initiated by the governments of Australia, China, and India.



According to predictions, China's market for water desalination equipment would expand as a result of factors like rapid urbanization and industrialization as well as a rising population. Additionally, growing groundwater stress brought on by a combination of rising water scarcity, particularly in the north, and increased demand for irrigation in agriculture has complemented market expansion.

