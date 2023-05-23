Global Train HVAC Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Public Transport Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train HVAC Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global train HVAC market is expected to grow from $13.15 billion in 2022 to $13.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The market is expected to reach $16.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Major players in the train hvac market are Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Alstom SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Transmash holding AG, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Ltd., Faiveley Transport, Merak SA, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited, Liebherr, and Northwest Rail Electric

Train HVAC refers to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, which includes the many systems used to move air between the interior and outdoor spaces as well as to heat and cool both residential and commercial structures. These are used to control the temperature of the train which helps to clean the air while also providing cool or warm air depending on the season.



The main train types of train HVAC are passenger and freight. Passenger transport refers to the total number of passengers using inland transportation on a certain network. The major systems include vapor-cycle systems and air-cycle systems with components such as air dampers, blowers, compressors, condensers, inverters, evaporators, and other components. The various refrigerants include conventional refrigerants and natural refrigerants (carbon dioxide (CO2).



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the train HVAC market. Major companies operating in the train HVAC market are collaborating for the development of the market.



In November 2022, Trane Technologies, a US-based company operating in train HVAC systems acquired AL-KO Air Technology for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Trane technologies company expands its platform of HVAC for railways and both companies would continue to help their customers achieve their goals for high-performance heating, cooling and ventilation, and indoor air quality. AL-KO Air Technology is a Germany-based company operating in train HVAC.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the train HVAC market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Train HVAC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand for public transport is expected to boost the growth of the train HVAC market going forward. The purpose of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system is to offer thermal comfort and contribute to the maintenance of good indoor air quality (IAQ).

Rapid development in the rail industry and a great deal of investment in the sector are enabling people to opt for public transport, especially trains. Due to this demand, trains are becoming crowded, and there is a huge need for HVAC systems to maintain a good quality of air.

For instance, in December 2022, according to the Office of Rail and Road, a UK-based organization responsible for overseeing and independently regulating the economic and safety conditions on Britain's railways, in the most recent period, Great Britain saw a total of 359 million rail passenger trips (1 July to 30 September 2022). This is equivalent to 80.3% of the 448 million trips made in the same quarter three years earlier. Therefore, an increase in the demand for public transport drives the train HVAC market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.78 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

