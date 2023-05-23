Low Light Imaging Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Light Imaging Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-light imaging market is expected to grow from $11.07 billion in 2022 to $12.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The low-light imaging market is expected to reach $19.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players in the low light imaging market are Sony Group, Samsung Electronics, Omnivsion Technologies, STMicroelectronics Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, on Semiconductor, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ROHM CO., Ltd., TE Connectivity, Ushio America, Inc., Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co, KG, Photonis Technologies Sas, Pixart Imaging, Pixelplus and Ruixin Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Low-light imaging refers to night vision imaging or night vision cameras. Low-light imaging has been used in numerous scientific domains, including astronomy, fluorescence, and luminescence applications.



The main low-light imaging technologies include complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD). Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) refers to the semiconductor technology that is employed in integrated circuits (ICs), commonly referred to as chips or microchips. The different applications of low-light imaging include photography, monitoring, inspection and detection and security and surveillance used by verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, medical and life sciences, military and defense and industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure.



Rising Innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the low-light imaging market. Major companies operating in the low-light imaging market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2022, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based provider of manufacturing services for electronics products including semiconductors, multimedia products, power applications, and sensors, launched VB56G4A, a 1.5 megapixel global shutter image sensor made for applications that monitor drivers in vehicles. Unique features of the VB56G4A are automotive compliance, a 1.5-megapixel ultra-compact image sensor, global shutter architecture, a 3D stacked sensor at 40 and 65 nm, a 2.61 mm x 2.61 mm BSI (backside illuminated) pixel, a 1.5-megapixel monochrome sensor (1124 x 1364), and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low-light imaging market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Low Light Imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles is expected to boost the growth of the low-light imaging market going forward. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) refer to electronic components in vehicles that support the driver by utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

To keep up with the rising requirements for vehicle safety, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) need low-light image sensors with improved capability, so rapid adoption of ADAS is boosting the low-light imaging market. For instance, according to a report published by Autoglass & Allglass, a UK-based leading vehicle glass repair and replacement service, in 2022, nearly 85% of all vehicles built worldwide will have some form of automated driving by 2025. Therefore, the rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles is driving the growth of the low-light imaging market.



The low-light imaging market consists of sales of EM-CCD cameras, high resolution monochrome (HR-M) cameras, and high speed monochrome (HR-M) cameras. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



