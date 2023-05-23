Ceramic Sanitary Ware Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand from the Construction and Building Sectors Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to grow from $32.11 billion in 2022 to $34.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to grow to $44.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major players in the ceramic sanitary ware market are Geberit Group, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Villeroy & Boch AG, R.A.K. Ceramics, Duravit AG, Jaquar Group, Eros Sanitaryware, Grohe AG, Ideal Standard International, Cersanit SA, Somany Ceramic Pvt. Ltd., and Laufen Bathroom AG.

The main types of ceramic sanitary ware are washbasin and kitchen sinks, faucets, water closets, bathtubs, bidets, urinals, and others. A washbasin refers to a sizable bowl for washing both face and hands. A kitchen sink refers to a sink in the kitchen for washing utensils, vegetables, and other such things. The technologies involved are slip casting, spaceless, jiggering, pressure casting, isostatic casting, and others that are distributed by online and offline channels and used for commercial and residential end uses.



The introduction of technologically advanced products is a key trend gaining popularity in the ceramic sanitary ware market. Major companies operating in the market are developing products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the ceramic sanitaryware market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ceramic sanitary ware market in 2022. The regions covered in the ceramic sanitary ware market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the ceramic sanitary ware market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



A rise in demand for the construction and building sectors is expected to propel the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector of industry and trade that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures.

Ceramic sanitary ware is used in the building and construction industry to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the home, business, or any other structure being created, and therefore it must be carefully designed and planned. Hence, the rising demand for construction and building will rise the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, in the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic's onset. Therefore, the rise in demand for the construction and building sectors is driving the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market.



The ceramic sanitary ware market consists of sales of toilet sinks and water closet, cisterns, vanity basins and accessories that are used in bathrooms and toilets for cleansing and plumbing activities. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



