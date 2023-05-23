Food Holding & Warming Equipment Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period of 2023 to 2033 to reach US$ 6.7 Billion: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for food holding and warming equipment is forecast to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by the year 2023, with a projected CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on food quality and safety, which creates a favorable environment for the food holding and warming equipment market. The market is expected to continue growing, reaching around US$ 6.7 Billion by 2033.



A major factor contributing to the growth of the food holding and warming equipment market is the increasing number of foodservice providers, such as food trucks and pop-up restaurants, which is expected to boost the demand for portable and compact food holding and warming equipment.

Customers are increasingly looking for customizable food holding and warming equipment that can cater to their specific needs. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering a wide range of products with customizable features, such as temperature control, size, and capacity.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is another key factor driving the growth of the food holding and warming equipment market. Manufacturers are introducing products that are designed to reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact, which appeals to customers who prioritize sustainability, and has led to a rise in the adoption of energy-efficient food holding and warming equipment.

The integration of advanced technologies like IoT-enabled sensors and cloud-based monitoring systems is also expected to revolutionize the food holding and warming equipment market. The technologies enable better temperature control, food safety monitoring, and real-time data analysis, which helps to improve operational efficiency and reduce food waste. The technologies also provide valuable insights to foodservice providers, helping them optimize their operations and improve customer satisfaction.

Smart food holding and warming equipment with features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and remote monitoring capabilities are gaining popularity among foodservice providers. The features enable businesses to monitor their equipment and food in real-time, making it easier to maintain food safety and quality.

Key Takeaways:

Global food holding and warming equipment market was valued at US$ 4.7 Billion by 2022 end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.1%.

North America is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

By Category, the heated display cases segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 3.1% in 2033.

On the basis of Application, the restaurants segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 3.0% in 2033.





“The increasing demand for customizable equipment is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the Food Holding and Warming Equipment market in the near future,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the food holding and warming equipment market are Admiral Craft, Cambro Manufacturing, The Middleby Corporation, Hatco, Cres Cor, Raulsen, True Manufacturing, Turbo Air, Vollrath, Welbilt Inc., Vulcan, Winco, Alto-Shaam, Avantco Equipment, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, The Vollrath Company introduced a new line of sous vide immersion circulators, which are designed to precisely cook and hold food at a specific temperature.

In 2021, Welbilt Inc. launched a new line of heated holding cabinets called the Garland HGD Series, which are designed for high-volume kitchens and can hold a variety of food items at different temperatures.

In 2020, Hatco Corporation launched a new line of food holding cabinets called Intelligent Heated Display Cabinets, which are designed to maintain food temperature, quality, and presentation.

In 2020, Alto-Shaam introduced new combi oven models featuring Halo Heat technology, which uses low-temperature radiant heat to gently cook and hold food.

Key Segments Covered:

By Category:

Heated Display Case

Food Pan Warmer/Rethermalizer

Heat Lamp/Cabinet

Heated Holding Proofing Cabinet

Heated Shelf Food Warmer

Warming Drawer

By Installation Type:

Undercounter

Counter-Top

By Material Type:

Acrylic

Aluminium

Stainless Steel



By Display Rack Type:

Rotating Racks

Shelves

By Application:

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Bakeries

Food Courts

Others

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Food Holding and Warming Equipment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Food Holding and Warming Equipment market, the market is segmented on the basis of category (heated display case, food pan warmer/rethermalizer, heat lamp/cabinet, heated holding proofing cabinet, heated shelf food warmer, and warming drawer), by installation type (undercounter, and counter-top), by material type (acrylic, aluminum, and stainless steel), by display rack type (rotating racks, and shelves), by application (hotels, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, food courts, and others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Process Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The process automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Food Holding and Warming Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and Their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyers

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Complete TOC of this Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17153

