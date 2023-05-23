Global Smart Fleet Management Market Report 2023: Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global smart fleet management market is expected to grow from $385.74 billion in 2022 to $422.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The smart fleet management market is expected to grow to $582 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Major players in the smart fleet management market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Precious Shipping Co. Ltd., Otto Marine Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Globecomm Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Siemens AG, Calamp Corp., General Motors, Infineon Technologies AG, and Workwave LLC.

Smart fleet management refers to a solution that helps in managing vehicles with a better platform and safely improves driver behavior under secure control and saves cost.



The main solutions of smart fleet management are vehicle tracking and fleet optimization. Short-range communication refers to the technology that can communicate wirelessly within a smaller-diameter region. The connectivity includes short-range communication, long-range communication, and cloud used in transportation through automotive, rolling stock, and marine for various applications such as tracking, ADAS, optimization, and others. These are used in transportation and logistics, the automotive industry, government, oil, gas and others.



Innovative smart fleet management solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the smart fleet management market. Many companies operating in the smart fleet management market are developing innovative smart fleet solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

In August 2022, Semtech Corporation, a US-based supplier of innovative algorithms and high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors worldwide, acquired Sierra Wireless for USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition of Sierra Wireless combines LoRa and cellular, two crucial IoT technologies for the future, to enable the digitization of the industrial sector with a robust chip-to-Cloud platform. Sierra Wireless is a Canada-based multinational wireless communication equipment designer company that helps to manage its fleets and track assets.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart fleet management market in 2022. The regions covered in the smart fleet management report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the smart fleet management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing sales and production of passenger cars are expected to propel the growth of the smart fleet management market going forward An automobile is a self-propelled motor vehicle designed for land passenger transportation. Smart fleet management helps passenger cars by improving safety on the road.



The smart fleet management market includes revenues earned by entities by vehicle leasing, acquisition and remarketing, supply chain management, fuel management, maintenance services, safety programs, collision response, tolls, and compliance services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

