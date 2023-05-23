Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size and Share [2023-2028] | Analysis by Types of Metals, Latest Technology, Business Strategy, Sales, Revenue, Prominent Companies, and Region-wise Data till 2028 | Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report released by Extrapolate, the global Metal Waste and Recycling Market size is expected to reach USD 322.9 billion by 2028 from USD 273.5 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period.

The global metal waste and recycling market report uncovers in-depth information on key manufacturers, along with market shares, market size and projections, key dynamics, growth factors, and competitive landscape. The study report further includes an in-depth analysis of the overall market environment.

In addition, the report mentions several factors such as current market trends, supply and demand, and recent technological or other developments. The aforementioned factors are likely to affect overall metal waste and recycling market growth in various ways, which are discussed thoroughly in the report.

The research additionally covers product launches, market expansion, strategic growth analysis, market potential analysis, and technological advancements. The study report further reveals the market's size, projected growth, and latest trends, as well as growth strategies employed by key players, including their initiative to expand their customer base.

The research report, which includes information on the price structure, supply chain, product development, sales, and marketing, covers every aspect related to the market. The study was carried out using several research methods including qualitative and quantitative research methods, and all relevant information about the metal waste and recycling market is compiled in a comprehensive and well-structured report.

The competitive landscape of the metal waste and recycling market includes major players such as:

ArcelorMittal

David J. Joseph Co (Nucor)

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis

European Metal Recycling Limited

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM (Dowa Holdings)

Chiho Environmental Group

The research report contains in-depth information on the key players operating in the global market. The study looked into a variety of business strategies used by these companies to establish their presence in the global metal waste and recycling market. Understanding the various business tactics used by major corporations to survive in this competitive environment and grow their customer base by providing better services and products to control market share will be beneficial to other developed or developing companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the metal waste and recycling market share. This research report discusses the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic, as well as several factors that have contributed to the market's current state on a global scale. The study discusses the unexpected outbreak and its negative market effects, which resulted in lower commercial activity as strict lockdowns were imposed around the world.

Without a doubt, both manufacturing issues and a steady decline in consumer demand had an impact on the global metal waste and recycling market at the time. Taking the entire study into account, it can be said that the industry is heading toward possible expansion and is expected to see a significant increase in the near future.

The global Metal Waste and Recycling market is categorized by types:

Ferrous Metal (Iron)

Non-ferrous Metal (Copper, Silver, Brass, Aluminum, Gold, etc.)

Based on applications, the global Metal Waste and Recycling market is further segmented into:



Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

The data, figures, tables, and graphs provided in this research report can be used by companies operating in the global metal waste recycling market to develop business plans that will help them grow significantly during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of the metal waste and recycling market considers the major geographic regions, which include



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The major topics highlighted in the study report on the global metal waste and recycling market include size, segment size (mostly based on product type, application, and geography), competitive environment, current situation, and development trends. The report further includes a comprehensive supply chain analysis and cost breakdown for a better understanding of the market.

The demand for products offered will increase through technological innovation and advancement, increasing its use in downstream applications. Furthermore, market dynamics (drivers, constraints, and opportunities) and consumer behavior studies provide critical data for a better understanding of the industry.

The report includes regional data analysis in detail, along with the market share contributed by each region. The analysis summarizes the market share and growth rate of product consumption in the respective regions. The study includes data on each region's metal waste and recycling market consumption rate based on countries and product types.

The study report will surely provide an analysis of the entire manufacturing process, significant difficulties encountered by market participants, and a number of suggestions to reduce the likelihood of development risk. The report will help readers better understand the driving and restraining factors contributing to the growth of the market, as well as some of the major effects they have on the global metal waste and recycling market as a whole.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Metal Waste and Recycling

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Metal Waste and Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.2 Metal Waste and Recycling Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



2 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region



3 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.3 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.5 Manufacturers Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal Waste and Recycling Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Metal Waste and Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Metal Waste and Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis



5 The Development and Dynamics of Metal Waste and Recycling Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 New Product Development

5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.3 Expansions

5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies



6 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.4 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Price by Type (2017-2022)



7 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Sales by Application (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size (M USD) by Application (2017-2022)

7.4 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)



8 Metal Waste and Recycling Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Region

8.1.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Region

8.1.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Market Share by Region

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Country

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Country

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 U.K.

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Russia

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Region

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.5 South America

8.5.1 South America Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Country

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Columbia

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Waste and Recycling Sales by Region

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Egypt

8.6.5 Nigeria

8.6.6 South Africa



9 Key Companies Profiled

9.1 Arcelormittal

9.1.1 Arcelormittal Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.1.2 Arcelormittal Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.1.3 Arcelormittal Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.1.4 Arcelormittal Business Overview

9.1.5 Arcelormittal Metal Waste and Recycling SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Arcelormittal Recent Developments

9.2 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor)

9.2.1 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.2.2 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.2.3 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.2.4 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Business Overview

9.2.5 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Metal Waste and Recycling SWOT Analysis

9.2.6 David J. Joseph Co (Nucor) Recent Developments

9.3 Commercial Metals Company

9.3.1 Commercial Metals Company Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.3.2 Commercial Metals Company Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.3.3 Commercial Metals Company Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.3.4 Commercial Metals Company Business Overview

9.3.5 Commercial Metals Company Metal Waste and Recycling SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 Commercial Metals Company Recent Developments

9.4 SIMS Metal Management Limited

9.4.1 SIMS Metal Management Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.4.2 SIMS Metal Management Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.4.3 SIMS Metal Management Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.4.4 SIMS Metal Management Limited Business Overview

9.4.5 SIMS Metal Management Limited Metal Waste and Recycling SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 SIMS Metal Management Limited Recent Developments

9.5 Aurubis

9.5.1 Aurubis Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.5.2 Aurubis Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.5.3 Aurubis Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.5.4 Aurubis Business Overview

9.5.5 Aurubis Metal Waste and Recycling SWOT Analysis

9.5.6 Aurubis Recent Developments

9.6 European Metal Recycling Limited

9.6.1 European Metal Recycling Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Basic Information

9.6.2 European Metal Recycling Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Product Overview

9.6.3 European Metal Recycling Limited Metal Waste and Recycling Product Market Performance

9.6.4 European Metal Recycling Limited Business Overview

9.6.5 European Metal Recycling Limited Recent Developments

9.7 DOWA ECO-SYSTEM (Dowa Holdings)

………….

