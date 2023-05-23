SECU Foundation Provides Choanoke Area Development Association $40,000 Grant for Affordable Housing

AHOSKIE, N.C., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $40,000 grant from SECU Foundation will help the Choanoke Area Development Association (CADA) expand its capacity to address affordable housing needs in Northampton, Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Martin counties. CADA supports the work of local governments in the region to develop quality affordable housing for low-income households, helping qualifying residents achieve self-sufficiency and a better quality of life.



“On behalf of the CADA board of directors, staff, and families within the communities that CADA serves, we want to say thank you to the SECU Foundation for your generous grant. This funding will assist the Choanoke Area Home Consortium with conducting a comprehensive housing community needs assessment. We are in the process of establishing an advisory committee to assist with the assessment and develop an annual action plan to address identified housing needs,” said Christopher Moody, CADA executive director. “This is the beginning of something great – thank you, SECU Foundation, for your positive impact on our communities!”

“We are seeing the tremendous impact that the Foundation’s Rural Opportunity Grant program is making in the growth and sustainability of non-profits in rural and underserved areas that have received the grants,” said James Eure, SECU district senior vice president, Northeast Region. “Affordable housing is a growing concern and can be tackled with the help of community leaders and organizations working together. We look forward to the housing opportunities CADA will create for residents in the region through SECU Foundation’s grant.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

