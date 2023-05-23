Global Superdisintegrants Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $700 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.74%

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Superdisintegrants Market Size, Trends, By Product Type, By Formulation, By Therapeutic Area, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Superdisintegrants Market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 700 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Roquette Freres S.A

FMC Corporation

DFE Pharma

Huber Corporation

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

JRS PHARMA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Superdisintegrants are a group of ingredients added to medicine formulations to help tablets or capsules breaks down into smaller pieces of their contents. It is made up of pieces of broken-down tablet parts, such as the insoluble coating on the tablets or the shells of capsules, or it might be any melted fatty material.

Superdisintegrating agents can be added before or after the wet granulation step, and they can speed up the swelling of a tablet when it comes into contact with a liquid.

Super disintegrants have several qualities, including a high capacity for hydration, excellent molding and flow characteristics, a pleasant mouthfeel, etc. It should also have favorable tableting qualities and be compatible with the other excipients. There are many different kinds of super disintegrants available on the market, including natural and synthetic ones.



Market Drivers



A rise in the generic market development of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years. The rising geriatric population who have trouble with swollen tablets or capsules, increasing R&D activities, and growing R&D investment are anticipated to propel the market expansion in the coming years.



Furthermore, the rising adoption rate of novel drug delivery system technology and orally disintegrating tablets, and the rising acceptance of advanced technologies are major factors boosting the market expansion in the coming years.



Market Restraints



The numerous challenges that the market manufacturer faces include preserving safety and fulfilling the high standards set by regulators, consumers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and most crucially, patients, as well as achieving maximum transparency and immediate simplification in supply chain operations.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Synthetic superdisintegrants

Natural superdisintegrants

Others

By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

