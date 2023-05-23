Global Superdisintegrants Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $700 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.74%

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Superdisintegrants Market Size, Trends, By Product Type, By Formulation, By Therapeutic Area, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Superdisintegrants Market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 700 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc
- Roquette Freres S.A
- FMC Corporation
- DFE Pharma
- Huber Corporation
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- JRS PHARMA
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
Superdisintegrants are a group of ingredients added to medicine formulations to help tablets or capsules breaks down into smaller pieces of their contents. It is made up of pieces of broken-down tablet parts, such as the insoluble coating on the tablets or the shells of capsules, or it might be any melted fatty material.
Superdisintegrating agents can be added before or after the wet granulation step, and they can speed up the swelling of a tablet when it comes into contact with a liquid.
Super disintegrants have several qualities, including a high capacity for hydration, excellent molding and flow characteristics, a pleasant mouthfeel, etc. It should also have favorable tableting qualities and be compatible with the other excipients. There are many different kinds of super disintegrants available on the market, including natural and synthetic ones.
Market Drivers
A rise in the generic market development of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years. The rising geriatric population who have trouble with swollen tablets or capsules, increasing R&D activities, and growing R&D investment are anticipated to propel the market expansion in the coming years.
Furthermore, the rising adoption rate of novel drug delivery system technology and orally disintegrating tablets, and the rising acceptance of advanced technologies are major factors boosting the market expansion in the coming years.
Market Restraints
The numerous challenges that the market manufacturer faces include preserving safety and fulfilling the high standards set by regulators, consumers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and most crucially, patients, as well as achieving maximum transparency and immediate simplification in supply chain operations.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Synthetic superdisintegrants
- Natural superdisintegrants
- Others
By Formulation
- Tablets
- Capsules
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yet2gw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.