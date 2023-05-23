Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Report to 2031: Robust Demand for Microcrystalline Cellulose in the Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market By Source Type, By Drying Process, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microcrystalline cellulose (mcc) market was valued at $401.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $712.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Microcrystalline cellulose is an odorless, fine white powder, and a purified form of cellulose, which is derived from the pulp of fibrous plant material. It is a depolymerized cellulose obtained by treating alpha-cellulose with mineral acids and acid hydrolysis by using 2M hydrochloric acid at 105 degrees Celsius for 15 min. It is widely used as an anti-caking agent, texturizers, an emulsifier, and binding agent. Microcrystalline cellulose finds a wide range of applications in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, textiles, and others.

The key elements such as improvement in the standard of living, increasing awareness of customers about their appearance, and rapid shift of consumers toward luxurious & premium cosmetic brands have spurred the personal care and cosmetic industry. For instance, according to an article published by Economics Times in August 2022, the Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) market is the 8th largest in the world with a total value of $15 billion and is growing at CAGR of 10%.

In addition, microcrystalline cellulose is an excellent absorbent, slip modifier, emulsion stabilizer, and viscosity-increasing agent due to which several manufacturers have increased their production capacities for microcrystalline cellulose. For instance, JRS Rettenmaier offers VIVAPUR CS 100 S, a microcrystalline-based product that is widely used in skincare and personal care applications. In addition, Paula's Choice company uses microcrystalline cellulose, widely used for moisturizers, shampoos, night creams, and others. These factors together act as the key drivers responsible for the growth of the triclosan market during the forecast period.

Habitual consumption of microcrystalline cellulose may have adverse effects on human health. For instance, according to an article published by MedLab International Inc., too much consumption of microcrystalline cellulose can have unwanted side effects as the stomach and blood system cannot absorb it correctly. It may cause energy loss, headaches, and forgetfulness. This may act as a challenging factor for the growth of the microcrystalline cellulose market.

The rising population across the globe, increase in disposable income among people, and rapid shift in the consumer preference for packaged food have enhanced the performance of the microcrystalline cellulose market. Moreover, an increase in food processing activity has escalated the food packaging industry.

For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Ministry of Food Processing industry in August 2022, the contribution of the food processing sector has increased continuously with Gross Value Added (GVA) in the food processing sector from Rs.1.34 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 2.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.97%. Microcrystalline cellulose is added to processed, low-fat dairy products such as frozen yogurt, whipped cream, and ice cream to impart a creamy and smooth texture.

As consumers across the globe are shifting their preference toward the low-fat content dairy product, the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in processed food has increased. In addition, the growing demand for packaged food has driven the microcrystalline cellulose market. These factors are expected to enhance the microcrystalline cellulose market; thus, offering the most remunerative opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Impeded growth of microcrystalline cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry

Robust demand for microcrystalline cellulose in personal care and cosmetic industry

Restraints

Availability of substitute for specific food and & beverage and pharmaceutical industry

Opportunities

Surge in the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the food and beverages industry

Key Market Segments

By Drying Process

Bulk Drying

Spray Drying

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Source Type

Wood-Based

Non-wood based

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Greece

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Morocco

Algeria

Egypt

Peru

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Rest of LAMEA

