2023 Glaucoma Competitive Landscape Report: Look at 45+ Companies and 50+ Drugs

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ drugs in Glaucoma Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, glaucoma describes a group of conditions in which there is characteristic cupping of the optic disc with corresponding visual field defects due to retinal ganglion cell loss. It is a progressive condition and the most common cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The two major categories of glaucoma are open-angle glaucoma and narrow-angle glaucoma/angle-closure glaucoma. The "angle" in both cases refers to the drainage angle inside the eye that controls the outflow of the watery fluid (aqueous) which is being produced inside the eye.



Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is the most common form of the disease. The drainage angle formed by the cornea and iris remains open, but the trabecular meshwork is partially blocked. This causes pressure in the eye to increase gradually and damages the optic nerve.

It happens so slowly that the patient may lose vision before they are even aware of a problem, while in the case of narrow-angle glaucoma, the structure inside the eye that allows fluid to drain normally from the eye (called the drainage angle) becomes restricted. Narrow drainage angles in the eye increase the risk of the drainage angle that gets blocked, resulting in a significant increase in eye pressure and risk of vision loss. If this occurs, narrow-angle glaucoma is usually called angle-closure glaucoma.



Most people with glaucoma do not notice symptoms until they begin to lose eyesight. As glaucoma damages optic nerve fibers, small blind spots may begin to develop. These spots usually occur on the side or in the peripheral vision. Many people do not notice the blind spots until significant optic nerve damage has already happened. Blindness can result when the entire nerve is destroyed.



Given the asymptomatic development of early-stage glaucoma, the disease often progresses significantly before it is detected. For many years, it was believed that glaucoma affected primarily peripheral vision and central vision was left unharmed until very late in the disease.

Contrary to this dogma, research now shows that loss of peripheral vision is not an early indication of the disease, and that the full range of vision (peripheral and central) is often affected. Further, the visual field tests are not sensitive to early vision losses. By the time glaucoma is detected by a peripheral field test in many patients, more than half of the optic nerve fibers are damaged or have perished. Research is ongoing to perfect better tests for central vision that can detect the disease in earlier stages.



It is an inherited disease, meaning that if person have a family history of glaucoma, person are at increased risk. Additional risk factors include thin corneas or people with thinning of the optic nerve, general health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and circulatory problems, and other eye issues like extreme myopia and hyperopia.



There is no cure for glaucoma, but early treatment can often stop the damage and protect the vision. Doctors use a few different types of treatment for glaucoma, including medicines (usually eye drops), laser treatment, and surgery.



Report Highlights

In December 2022, Visiox Pharma announced that it had received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency has completed its filing review and accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) for PDP-716 (0.35% brimonidine tartrate) for the treatment of glaucoma.

In October 2022, Essex Biotechnology Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Essex Bioinvestment Ltd had secured (i) a patent and know-how license agreement; and (ii) a patent assignment deed in relation to SkQ1, an active pharmaceutical ingredient, from Mitotech S.A. Under these Agreements, Mitotech grants Essex Bioinvestment worldwide rights (excluding Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia) and interests in SkQ1, transferable and irrevocable, in the field of ophthalmology exclusively.

On October 6, 2022, Santen Pharmaceutical announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Santen filing for reviewing the marketing authorization application for the use of STN1013001 for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The marketing authorization application is based on a clinical package that includes positive results from a Phase III clinical trial conducted in Europe and Asia - a non-inferiority trial of STN1013001.

In September 2022, TearClear announced that the company's lead product, TC-002 (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%), met the primary and all secondary endpoints in the CLEAR Phase III pivotal trial. With these results, TearClear plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2023.

In May 2022, Qlaris Bio, Inc., announced results from QC-201, a first-in-human, Phase 2 clinical trial of QLS-101, the Company's investigational therapy for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in the treatment of glaucoma. Study findings demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for QLS-101, including no evidence of hyperemia (eye redness), as well as a positive efficacy signal, in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or ocular hypertension.

In December 2021, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. announced that it had entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China) for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-037. Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC received an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties on sales, in addition to 10% equity* in Visiox.

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Glaucoma drugs?

How many Glaucoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Glaucoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Glaucoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Glaucoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Visiox Pharma

Nicox Ophthalmics

pH Pharma

Omikron Italia

Tarsier Pharma

TearClear

Laboratoires Thea

EMS

Peregrine Ophthalmic

Ocuphire Pharma

HK inno.N

VivaVision Biotech

Qlaris Bio

Future Medicine

PolyActiva Pty Ltd

Theratocular Biotek

Whitecap Biosciences

JeniVision

AbbVie

Noveome Biotherapeutics

Key Products

DE-130A

PDP-716

NCX 470

PHP-201

Citicoline

TRS01

TC-002

T4032

Bremen

POLAT 001

Nyxol

IN-A010

VVN539

QLS-101

FM 101

PA5108

TO-O-1001

WB-007

JV-GL1

AGN-193408 SR

ST266

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur4rd9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.