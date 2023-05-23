Global Polyoxymethylene (POM or Polyacetal) Market Report 2023: Players Include Asahi Kasei, BASF, Celanese, China Bluechemical and DuPont De Nemours

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyoxymethylene (POM or Polyacetal) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as polyacetal or acetal resin, is commonly used as a direct replacement for metals due to its stiffness, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance and is widely used in the production of precision parts for applications including automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and medical.

POM resins are available in homopolymer and copolymer formats, with acetal copolymers offering high toughness over a wide range of temperatures, with greater resistance to hot water, hot air, and creep, as against homopolymers. However, homopolymers offer better mechanical and thermal properties.

Demand for polyoxymethylene (POM) worldwide declined by 5.2% year-over-year in 2020 due to a reduction in demand from automotive & transportation and industrial applications amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Global demand for polyoxymethylene (POM) recovered in 2021 and continued the momentum through 2022 thereby registering a volume CAGR of 1.9% during the 2019-2022 period attributed to firm demand from electronics, appliances, and medical sectors and recovery in automobile production.

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

China Bluechemical Ltd.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Group

Henan Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Kolon Plastics Inc

Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yankuang Lunan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Polyoxymethylene (POM) is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use applications

The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for POM by major players and key regions for the recent past and immediate future

COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 16

The industry guide includes the contact details for 30 companies

Product Outline

The market for end-use applications of POM studied in this report comprises the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Appliances

Others

Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global POM market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle East and Africa)

