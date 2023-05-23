Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $127.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $127.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for market growth are increasing investment in water and wastewater management due to scarcity of water and requirement of proper sanitization in a territory and the rise in infrastructure spending.

Emerging Trends in Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, development of multilayer material in water and wastewater pipes, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS and PE plastic pipes and FRP pipes, and increasing use of FRP pipes with increasing trenchless technology in the construction industry.

Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Segment

In this market, wastewater pipe will be the largest application segment, whereas plastic pipe will be the largest material segment. Growth in various segments of the water and wastewater pipe market are given below:

The study includes trends and forecast for the water and wastewater pipe market by material, application, diameter type, and region as follows:

by Application

Potable Water Pipes

Wastewater Pipes

Irrigation Pipes

by Material

Metal Pipes

Plastic Pipes

Concrete Pipes

Others

by Diameter Type

Large Diameter Pipes

Small Diameter Pipes

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

List of Water and Wastewater Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, water and wastewater pipe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the water and wastewater pipe companies profiled in this report includes-

Orbia

Sekisui Chemical

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Tenaris SA

Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Insights

The analysts forecast that plastic pipe will be the largest material segment over the forecast period because it has a long life span and excellent resistance to corrosion, durability, and low maintenance.

Within the global water and wastewater pipe market, large diameter and small diameter are the major diameter type segments. With an above average growth rate, small diameter pipes will remain the largest diameter type segment over the forecast period due to due to rapidly growing construction industry and infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest and fastest growing region during the forecast period due to infrastructural development, urbanization, and the subsequent development of residential and industrial construction in the region.

FAQs

Q.1. What is the water and wastewater pipe market size?

Answer: The global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $127.9 billion by 2028.

Q.2. What is the growth forecast for water and wastewater pipe market?

Answer: The water and wastewater pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q.3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the water and wastewater pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing investment in water and wastewater management due to scarcity of water and requirement of proper sanitization in a territory and rise in infrastructure spending.

Q.4. What are the major applications or end use industries for water and wastewater pipes?

Answer: Potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, and irrigation pipes are the major applications of water and wastewater pipes.

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in water and wastewater pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, development of multilayer material in water and wastewater pipes, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS and PE plastic pipes and FRP pipes, and increasing use of FRP pipes with increasing trenchless technology in the construction industry.

Q.6. Who are the keywater and wastewater pipe companies?

Answer: Some of the key water and wastewater pipe companies are as follows:

Orbia

Sekisui Chemical

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Tenaris SA

Q.7. Which will be the largest material segment of the water and wastewater pipe market in the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts plastic pipe will be the largest material segment over the forecast period because it has a long life span and excellent resistance to corrosion, durability, and low maintenance.

Q.8.: Water and wastewater pipemarket, which region is expected to be the largest in the next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest as well as the fastest growing region.

Q.9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



