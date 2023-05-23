Food Clamshells Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2030, Owing to the Increase in Consumption of Packed Food Items

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Surge in popularity of paper and paperboard clamshells could be ascribed to steady demand for sustainable packaging in the food industry. Considerable adoption of safe and durable rigid packaging is likely to spur utilization of food clamshells in a range of packaging used in food delivery services.



The Global Food Clamshells Market was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030.

Improvements in food clamshell containers have led to the introduction of food packaging with attractive attributes such as sealability, user-friendliness, and environmental sustainability. Introduction of biodegradable clamshell containers is broadening market outlook.

Recent R&D activities focus on incorporation of natural materials such as sugarcane fiber, bamboo, and cornstarch in order to ensure that clamshells are easily compostable. Rise in commercialization of these packaging is likely to accelerate market development in the next few years. Clamshells present high scope of product differentiation by offering food brands various printing and labelling options.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 1.5 Bn Estimated Value USD 2.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 No. of Pages 201 Pages Market Segmentation By Material Type, Product Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Adoption of Hygienic, Convenient, and Durable Food Packaging for Online Food Delivery Services to Bolster Market : Considerable demand for durable and convenient food packaging solutions for online delivery services presents lucrative opportunities for companies in the food clamshells market. Food delivery services and e-commerce companies are increasingly adopting clamshells, as these are convenient to package various food products, including fresh produce. Surge in demand for online food delivery in urban areas in the past few years has bolstered market growth.

: Considerable demand for durable and convenient food packaging solutions for online delivery services presents lucrative opportunities for companies in the food clamshells market. Food delivery services and e-commerce companies are increasingly adopting clamshells, as these are convenient to package various food products, including fresh produce. Surge in demand for online food delivery in urban areas in the past few years has bolstered market growth. Significant Demand for Sustainable and Rigid Food Packaging to Spur Utilization of Food Clamshell Containers: Packaging companies are tapping into the food industry by offering rigid packaging, which are easy to handle, maintain integrity during transit, and are convenient to store. Increased usage of rigid packaging made of plastic is offering significant opportunities for packaging companies in the food clamshells market.

Key Drivers

Rapidly expanding demand for ready-to-eat food products across the world is a key factor expected to drive the food clamshells market. Changing urban lifestyle is likely to augment the consumer proclivity toward these products in the near future.

Steady pace of adoption of rigid packaging in the food industry is a significant driver of the food clamshells industry. Introduction of rigid plastic packaging solutions is anticipated to fuel market development.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in North America is projected to grow 1.4 times from 2022 to 2031. Rapid utilization of food clamshells for ready-to-eat products is propelling the market in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness robust growth from 2022 to 2031. Considerable rate of adoption of rigid containers in the food packaging industry is likely to augment market size in the region. Rise in consumption of fresh produce and fruits in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to fuel the market in the next few years. Easy access to raw materials is favoring manufacturers in the market. Significant demand for sustainable packaging in the food sector is likely to boost market value in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is fragmented. Leading players in the food clamshells market are focusing on product portfolio expansion and merger & acquisitions to increase market share and sustain competition in the near future.

Prominent companies operating in the food clamshells market are

Smurfit Kappa Group,

WestRock Company,

Sonoco Products Company,

VisiPak Inc.,

Placon Corporation Inc.,

Dordan Manufacturing Company,

Plastic Ingenuity, Inc.,

ClearPack Engineering, Inc.,

Lacerta Group Inc., and QPC PACK.



Food Clamshells Market Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Product Type

Mock Clamshells

2-piece Clamshells

Tri-fold Clamshells



Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Ready-to-eat Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Food

Others (Eggs, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific



