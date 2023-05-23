Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market 2023 - 2028: Rising Need for Workflow Automation Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market is estimated to be USD 1.93 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.51 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.70%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Workflow Automation

Growing Need for Speeding Up Customers Payments

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Systems

Technical Complexities in Software Implementation

Opportunities

Rising Cloud Based AR Automation Solution

Ongoing Integration of AI in Accounts Receivable Automation

Challenges

Rising Data Security Concerns

Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises

Companies Mentioned

Sage Group PLC

SAP SE

Oracle Corp.

Workday, Inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Comarch SA

Kofax, Inc.

Zoho Corp.

HighRadius Technologies

FinancialForce

Emagia

VersaPay

BlackLine Inc.

Invoiced, Inc.

Quadient

Esker SA

Microsoft Corp.

MHC Automation

Market Segmentation

The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified as services and solutions. Amongst all the solution segment holds the highest market share.

By Deployment Type, the market is classified as on-premises and cloud.

By Enterprise Size, the market is classified as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

By End-User, the market is classified as Telecom & Information Technology (IT), Non-profit Organizations, Construction, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, Food and Beverage, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Chemicals, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific

