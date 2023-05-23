English French

Paris, 23 May 2023, 5:45 pm

Eramet: Approval of resolutions proposed to the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of 23 May 2023

Eramet’s Ordinary Shareholders’ General meeting was held on 23 May 2023 in Paris, chaired by Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, in accordance with all applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, “AMF”).

Resolutions

Eramet’s shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions. The result of the General Meeting’s votes for each resolution is available on Eramet’s website ( Shareholders' General Meeting 2023 | Eramet ).

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the distribution of a €3.50 dividend per share in respect of the 2022 financial year. The ex-dividend date will be on 26 May 2023 and payment as of 30 May 2023.

Composition of the Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Ms. Christel Bories warmly thanked Mr. Cyrille Duval and Mr. Claude Tendil, for their commitment and their contributions to the Board’s works over the past years.

At its meeting of 23 May 2023, the Board of Directors acknowledged the appointment by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of Ms. Héloïse Duval and Mr. Ghislain Lescuyer, as new members of the Board, for a term of four years each.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged the renewal, by the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting, of Mr. François Corbin’s Director mandate and SORAME’s Director mandate, now represented by Mr. Jérôme Duval. The board renewed Mr. François Corbin as Lead Director.

After the Shareholders’ General Meeting, Eramet’s Board of Directors includes 18 members of whom two Directors representing employees. It includes 7 independent members and 8 women, i.e., 44% and 50% of the Board members respectively, excluding Directors representing employees for both indicators.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the

description of the Lead Director’s assignments are available on the Company’s website, in the Governance section: Eramet | Group | Governance .

Calendar

26.07.2023: Publication of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

