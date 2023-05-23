Germany Air Purifier Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028: Rising Support from Government Rules for Monitoring and Controlling Air Pollution Fuels the Market Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Prefilter; HEPA + Prefilter; HEPA and Others, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany air purifier market is projected to register robust growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, because of the rising awareness regarding air pollution (such as respiratory illnesses and the dry climate) and favorable government regulations.

Roadshows, promotional activities, and successful marketing campaigns by major market players have raised consumer awareness of air purifiers, therefore, increasing awareness of the importance of clean air and the benefits of air purifiers.



Due primarily to coal and industrial activities, Germany has historically had poor air quality. The nation continues to be one of the biggest coal emitters in the world, which causes a PM2.5 concentration that is two times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO's) annual air quality recommendation. To satisfy Germany's growing demand for high-quality air purifiers, the companies are focusing on launching such air purifiers that are efficient as well as cost-effective.



In Germany, around 560,000 air purifiers were sold in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Over 730,000 of these devices were sold in 2021. With a growth of nearly 40% in 2018 alone, the domestic market for air purifiers and air filters is the largest in the European Union.

The German economy has continued to expand, and the general public is now more aware of the importance of residential air quality. The market is expected to propel in the forecast years and is undoubtedly substantial.



In terms of the most polluted city in Germany, the capital of Germany-Berlin had registered itself as the highest average PM2.5 concentration of the country's most populous cities in 2021, at 12.5 g/m3. And Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany, had an average PM2.5 concentration of 10 g/m3.

In contrast to 2019, PM2.5 concentrations decreased in several of Germany's most populated cities in 2020. For instance, the PM2.5 concentrations in Cologne decreased by 27% in 2020, while those in Dusseldorf decreased by 17%. Road vehicles are one of the primary sources of PM2.5 emissions, but traffic volumes fell dramatically in 2020 as a result of lockdowns related to COVID-19.



Rising Support from Government Rules for Monitoring and Controlling Air Pollution Fuels the Market Growth



The automotive, food processing, iron, steel, and cement industries, as well as their emissions, are all directly responsible for the deteriorating air quality in German cities. The country's government is creating regulations and programs that enable them to monitor and control air pollution to improve air quality because this decline in air quality harms human health.

Some of the programs established for the assessment and management of air quality and that establish pollutant concentration thresholds that shall not be exceeded include "The Clean Air Program for Europe (CAPE), published by the European Commission in 2013, which aims to improve air quality in Europe by 2030" and "The EU's air quality directives (DIRECTIVE 2008/50 /EC and DIRECTIVE 2004/107 /EC)".



Furthermore, federal states like Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Berlin are among those that are attempting to encourage the purchase and use of portable air purifiers in educational institutions. In addition, USD51.34 million were invested by each state, such as Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Furthermore, the states like Hesse and Berlin have each set aside USD10.27 million and USD4.62 million for the purchase of the required equipment within their respective states. The company like Philips GmbH has been influential contributor to supporting this government initiative by offering a variety of air purifiers to Germany-based schools from its specialized category of "Air purifiers for Schools and Businesses," where it is offering products such as 4000i Series, 3000i Series, 2000i Series, 2000 Series, 800 Series to cater the demand from institutions, offices, commercial spaces.



These regulations have forced plant operators and household users to adopt technologies that can reduce emission levels, increasing demand for air purification systems on the market. These regulations, along with growing concerns about the declining air quality in Germany, have also forced plant operators and household users to adopt these technologies.



Growing Health-Related Issues Influencing the Market Demand



Although the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates that the air quality in Germany is generally "Moderate" or "Good," the AQI value "Moderate" suggests that health issues may arise in vulnerable populations. The WHO-recommended guideline value for AQI, i.e., the annual average PM2.5 concentrations, shouldn't be higher than 5 g/m3.

But in February 2019, the country exceeded that certain value. This is brought on by more frequent weather inversions and increased use of fossil fuels for heating. Particulate matter in the respiratory system can cause cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, resulting in early death. In addition to its known harmful effects on health, air pollution can cause skin issues, particularly on the face.

For instance, ozone can cause oxidative stress, which harms the skin's barrier function and may result in inflammation. Moreover, the greatest threat to a German native is particulate matter. The European Environment Agency (EEA) has linked continued exposure to particulate matter to the 53,800 premature deaths that were reported in Germany in 2019.



Therefore, this factor is one of the primary causes for the escalated demand for air purifiers to enhance air quality indoors to limit the interaction with harmful air pollutants within the closed space.



Increasing Collaboration with Online Channels Influencing the Market Growth



The market is witnessing a significant rise in competition among the national and international players in the air purifier market. With the aim of excessive reach to the target sector of consumers for air purifiers within Germany, various multinational companies are collaborating with online distribution channels for mass reach.

For instance, a Chinese manufacturer, Meross Technology Limited, is teaming with "Amazon" to cater to the demand from German customers. Earlier, the products of Meross were only available directly from the Meross stores, but as of now, these products are also available in Germany through Amazon. Hence, companies are increasing this distribution channel to capture a significant market share, further influencing the demand for air purifiers within the country.



Impact of COVID-19 on Germany Air Purifier Market

Market Trends & Developments

Surging demand from e-commerce channels

Launch of smart and innovative products

Rising awareness for benefits of air purifier

Growing preference from residential sector

Increasing emphasis on marketing campaign

