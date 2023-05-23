Global Residential Solar PV Markets Report 2023-2030: Favorable Regulations, Higher Electricity Prices, and Concerns Over Climate Change Spurs Demand and Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Solar PV Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service highlights the main drivers and restraints and their relative strengths.
The residential solar PV segment is witnessing a period of fast growth, driven by a combination of an increasingly favorable regulatory climate, higher electricity prices, and concerns over climate change.
The restraints that have held the market back, primarily delays in approvals, have grown weaker, as governments gradually tackle these issues. The uptake of battery storage systems will be pivotal to PV market growth in the future, as households with battery storage solutions can significantly increase their self-consumption of electricity and further mitigate higher energy costs.
Profiles of key countries (a relatively small number of country markets still account for a significant percentage of the total market) offer a clear picture of the status, the growth accelerators and challenges, and the market potential.
In addition, countries are ranked in terms of market attractiveness, based on criteria, such as policy support, incentives, and accessibility. Growth opportunities for active market participants and new entrants are also identified.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Residential Photovoltaic (PV) Sector
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global Residential Solar PV Market Capacity Additions, 2023-2030
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Hotspots - The United States
- The United States
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Hotspots - Australia
- Hotspots - India
- Hotspots - Germany
- Hotspots - Italy
- Hotspots - UK
- Hotspots - Poland
- Hotspots - The Netherlands
- Hotspots - Belgium
- Hotspots - Japan
- Hotspots - Brazil
- Hotspots - Turkey
- Hotspots - Spain
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Solar-as-a-service
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Off-grid Deployments
