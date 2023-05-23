Stephen Hernandez Appointed Midwest District Manager for Woodside Credit

CHICAGO, IL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Woodside Credit, the premier lender for collector car finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Hernandez as its new Midwest District Manager. In this role, Hernandez will work closely with dealerships across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin to offer Woodside Credit's industry-leading programs that deliver low monthly payments for exotic, classic, and collector vehicles.

“Stephen's deep understanding of the automotive industry and his commitment to customer service make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and COO of Woodside Credit. “His extensive experience and expertise in lending will help us continue to grow our national footprint and deliver unparalleled value to our dealer partners.”

Hernandez joins Woodside Credit with over two decades of experience in the automotive lending space, having held leadership positions in multiple financial institutions. He is passionate about collector cars and understands the unique needs of dealerships in the Midwest market.

“I'm excited to join the Woodside Credit team and help expand our presence in the Midwest,” said Hernandez. “Woodside Credit's loan program is designed to help enthusiasts manage their cash flow while purchasing their next collector car, and I look forward to working with dealers to provide them with the support they need to succeed.”

Woodside Credit serves over 2,000 dealers nationwide through regional experts across the US and is committed to providing its dealer partners with the resources they need to increase traffic and close more sales. With over $2.5 billion in loan originations and 20 years in business, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Dealers can learn more about working with Woodside Credit by visiting Dealer Resources or contact Stephen Hernandez .

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. The company's expertise has been providing loans with the lowest monthly payments in America for over 20 years. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Chris Adam

Marketing Manager

CAdam@WoodsideCredit.com

949-877-8290