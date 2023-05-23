Global Sunglasses Market Report to 2027: Changing Lifestyle and Fashion Trends Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sunglasses Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Product, By Material By Distribution Channel, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sunglasses market was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 39.25 billion at a CAGR of 14.96% from 2022-2027.

Sunglasses are a type of protective eyewear that is intended to shield the eyes from direct sunlight and high-energy visible light. These are made of polycarbonate, polyurethane, CR-39, and other materials. Sunglasses are classified into two types: polarised sunglasses and non-polarized sunglasses.



Market Drivers



The primary driving factor that is likely to enhance the global sunglasses market's growth is a change in lifestyle and fashion trends. Furthermore, an increase in demand for sunglasses in sports will boost market growth.

These sunglasses were developed exclusively for athletes, with features such as anti-fog ventilation, a ventilated rubber nose bridge, and 100% UVA and UVB protection. It boasts lightweight and long-lasting nylon frames.



Market Restraints



However, volatility in raw material prices is the biggest impediment to the global sunglasses market's expansion.



