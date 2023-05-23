Green Builder Media Releases List of Top Product Brands in Housing

Lake City, Colo., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the world went back to business in 2022, our readers went back to generating and providing services for the construction industry. Our annual survey reveals what products were on the public’s mind the most, from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job.

Results here evaluated brands using three distinct tools: our traditional survey data, market visibility or “mentions,” and public sentiment. These are averaged to create a Brand Index Score and derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.

“Many of the big-name players are back within the familiar surroundings of the top five within their category, while others were bumped out of this year’s top 10,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “A few lesser-known companies are on the way to becoming household names. Overall, our survey shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.”

Click here to read the full list of winners.

Some standout brands this year include:

LG-SKS: Coming in at No. 1 in the appliance category, LG topped all three survey components, largely due to its popular Signature Kitchen Suite brand.

Panasonic: Panasonic earned the No. 1 spot in the ventilation category. The company also placed on the HVAC and PV lists.

Premier Building Systems: The No. 1 brand for structural systems, Premier Building Systems manufacturers SIPs, ICFs, and rigid insulation.

Rheem: Rheem garnered the No. 1 spot for hot water systems. Its 120V ProTerra plug-in water heater also earned a Green Builder top sustainable product award this year.

Trane: The No. 1 winner for HVAC, Trane’s consistent innovation and good service record continue to deliver.

Check out the full list of brand leaders here! Or download a free copy of the March/April Green Builder issue featuring this coverage as well as Green Builder’s “Sustainable Products of the Year.”

For more information about the products chosen for this year’s list, interviews, and reprint requests, contact Cati O’Keefe at 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

