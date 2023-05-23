Global Security Screening Market Forecast to 2027: Rising Requirement to Avoid Unethical and Illegal Actions Drives Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Screening Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for global security screening was estimated to be worth USD 10.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% to USD 19.18 billion by 2027.

Security screening enables individuals to access classified information or restricted areas, by thorough frisking & background checks.



Market Drivers



A significant important driving factor anticipated to accelerate the growth of the worldwide security screening market over the projected period is the rise in terrorist attacks and the rising requirement to avoid unethical and illegal actions. For instance, according to data from the Global Terrorism Database, there were over 9,600 terrorist incidents worldwide in 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 22,980 people, including roughly 7,290 attackers and 15,690 victims.

Due to the widespread availability of integrated screening systems made possible by ongoing technological improvements, manufacturers can now easily incorporate conventional screening and scanning goods, which is driving the growth of the worldwide security screening market.

Due to the widespread availability of integrated screening systems made possible by ongoing technological improvements, manufacturers can now easily incorporate conventional screening and scanning goods, which is driving the growth of the worldwide security screening market.

Other factors that are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the worldwide security screening market include the rise in aviation security concerns and the requirement for extensive security monitoring at public events.



Market Restraints



Throughout this projection period, it is anticipated that high installation costs, a significant risk of Defense-related bad press, and rising privacy concerns would hinder the growth of the worldwide security screening market. Moreover, producers may be under pressure from the competition, and full body scans have significant negative health implications.



