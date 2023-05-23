IV Disposables Market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 51.6 Billion and CAGR of 11.8% the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global IV Disposables Market was around US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 11.8% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 51.6 Billion by 2033.



With the increasing use of infusion pumps in healthcare settings and home use, demand for items such as ventilators, infusion pumps, and accessories, which are used to treat patients, has seen a substantial demand increase. The global COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the same.

According to our research in the US, approximately 1,033 infusion pumps were sold in 2022, which has boosted the market for IV disposable market.



IV therapies can now be used effectively and safely because to technological advancements in IV therapy products and a growing focus on cost containment and cost-effectiveness at healthcare facilities. Over the projected period, the market for disposable IV treatment products is anticipated to rise due to patients' growing preference for safety-enhancing pumping devices and needleless technologies.

The use of disposable products can help to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections, which has become a major concern for healthcare providers. This has led to a growing demand for disposable products such as catheters, syringes, and other medical devices.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the IV disposables market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and innovative treatment options in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Infusion pumps are the leading segment as a product, and held about 48.1 % market share in 2022, due to efficiency, accuracy, and versatility in delivering fluids and medications in various healthcare settings.

market share in 2022, due to efficiency, accuracy, and versatility in delivering fluids and medications in various healthcare settings. By end user, the hospitals dominated the global IV disposables market withholding the total market share of about 54.6 % by the end of 2022, as they offer specialized treatment options that require advanced IV therapies.

by the end of 2022, as they offer specialized treatment options that require advanced IV therapies. By region, North America is leading in the global IV disposables market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 10.6% during the forecasted years, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.





“The market for IV disposables is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years as a result of rising hospital admissions, surgical procedures, and the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Key participants in the market for IV disposables treatment employ expansion of the company through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. Key manufacturers are concentrating on strategies like implementing new technology and expanding sales for the creation of novel products.

ICU Medical Inc. declared in January 2022 that it had finished acquiring Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc.

In March 2022, B. Braun, a system provider for extracorporeal blood treatment (dialysis), expanded the wide range of products offered by its B. Braun Avitum subsidiary by fully integrating Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH into the Group.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the IV disposables market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global IV disposables market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product– (intravenous administration set, iv fluid solution bags, iv cannula, infusion sets, infusion pumps, catheter needles, securement devices and Others (stopcocks, connetors, extention tubes)), and end user - (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, home care settings), across seven regions of the world.

Key Companies Profiled:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

3M

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical/ICU Medical

Moog Inc

AngioDynamics.

Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA

arcomed ag

Key Segments Covered in IV Disposables Market Industry Research:

By Product:

Intravenous Administration Set

IV Fluid Solution Bags

IV Cannula

Infusion Sets

Infusion Pumps

Catheter Needles

Securement Devices

Others (Stopcocks, connectors, Extention Tubes)

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



