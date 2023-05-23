Sonatype Named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Fulton, Md., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the first time. Gartner recognized Sonatype in the report as a Niche Player for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.



Sonatype’s industry-leading software supply chain management platform empowers developers and security leaders with complete visibility and insight into the millions of open source components that flow through their enterprise software supply chains every day. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers rely on Sonatype to help them deliver and maintain exceptional, secure software.



“Sonatype was founded with the mission to rethink how we secure our software supply chain, and we believe our recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant speaks to our continued growth and momentum within the industry,” said Alex Berry, President at Sonatype. “As companies face an increasingly complex and dangerous security landscape, frictionless risk management is at the forefront of every developer and security professional’s mind. We are focused on developing solutions that help companies innovate faster, safer and securely at scale.”



Sonatype’s software supply chain management capabilities are unparalleled. Sonatype researchers have analyzed more than 120 million open source components – 40x more than its competitors – and the Sonatype platform has automatically blocked over 115,000 malicious components from attacking software development pipelines. This high quality, in-depth intelligence means business leaders using Sonatype can drive faster innovation, and developers can build products with confidence that their code and applications are secure.



“We are thrilled that Gartner has recognized the increased role of software composition analysis (SCA) and software supply chain management within the application security testing (AST) space, and that Sonatype is among other named vendors recognized for their AST solutions in the Magic Quadrant,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. “We believe security should be an organic part of the software development life cycle and is what we’ve been working toward enabling since our founding.”



Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Dale Gardner , Mark Horvath , Manjunath Bhat , Ravisha Chugh , Angela Zhao , 17 May 2023.





