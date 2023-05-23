CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beyond Meat Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat") (NASDAQ: BYND) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Beyond Meat, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-class-action-submission-form?prid=39747&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company’s product tests with its large-scale partnerships as “very positive.” Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

DEADLINE: July 10, 2023

Aggrieved Beyond Meat investors only have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com