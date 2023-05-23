Press release: 2023 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting renews the composition of the Orange Board of Directors

English French

Press release

Paris, 23 May 2023

2023 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting renews the composition of the Orange Board of Directors

Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting, chaired for the first time by Jacques Aschenbroich, approved all the resolutions put to the shareholders by the Board of Directors, including the appointment of two new directors, Momar Nguer and Gilles Grapinet, who will strengthen the skills and expertise of the Board.

Momar Nguer will bring his international expertise to the Board, having worked for TotalEnerges in Africa and France for many years. His experience in the governance of large groups will strengthen Orange’s Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CGRSE), chaired by Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner.

Gilles Grapinet will strengthen the Board’s financial expertise. Gilles Grapinet, currently CEO of Worldline, is an Inspector of Public Finances. He has acquired expertise in financial governance - internal control, audit, compliance, and quality of financial information - over the course of his career and it was therefore decided to appoint him as Chairman and financial expert of the Group’s Audit Committee.

The analysis of business relationships and potential conflicts of interest carried out by the Board of Directors did not reveal any conflict of interest and these new directors are therefore now independent directors.

During the meeting, Jacques Aschenbroich expressed his pleasure at welcoming these two new members to the Board and at renewing the terms of Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Anne Lange and Alexandre Bompard for another four years.

He also warmly thanked Jean-Michel Severino and Bernard Ramanantsoa for their exceptional contribution to the work of the Board of Directors during their respective terms of office.

The meeting was also an opportunity for Orange to present to shareholders the Group’s new strategic plan “Lead the Future” and its climate strategy, supported by Christel Heydemann and her entire Executive Committee.

All the resolutions presented were voted on by the shareholders. The voting results are available here: https://www.orange.com/fr/assemblee-generale.

