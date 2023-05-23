BBS.NYC, the WorldWide AI+WEB3.0 Summit to Be Held in New York on June 1st

NEW YORK, NY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBS.NYC the worldwide AI+WEB3.0 summit, will be held on 1st June in New York City. BBS.NYC is a global AI+WEB3.0 summit held twice a year in different cities of the world. The summit aims to bring together global AI+WEB3.0 leaders, scientists, project developers, investors, and government authorities to explore cutting-edge Web3.0 technologies and investment hotspots.





The first summit of 2023, will kick off on June 1st at The Altman Building, New York. It is expected to have around 800 participants from all over the world.

This year, the topics covered include zero-knowledge proof (zk), digital wallets, distributed science (DeSci), DeFi, SocialFi, cryptocurrency payments and the combination of Web3 and AI.

Numbers of government leaders have also been invited to participate the summit, mainly from Caribbean countries.

Top Venture Capital firms, scholars, project developers, and top investors in the fields of AI, blockchain and artificial intelligence will share their views and insight in their speeches during the summit.

Panel discussions will also be held, and the guests can exchange their views with the speakers.

Apart from the summit, BBS.NYC will also hold a Demo Day with DeSci NYC and several venture capital firms on May 31st at the Altman Building, New York.

The participants include dozens of well-known blockchain projects such as OKX, BitMart, Certix, Univest Securities, Dcoreum, Alchemy Pay, Chainge Games, GD Culture Group, Transwap, PaymentAsia, DemonWar and Followin.

Industry leaders and investors are invited to participate in the roadshow. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their projects, exchange ideas and insights with industry leaders, and establish connections with peers from around the world.

