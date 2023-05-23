Global Through-Hole Passive Components Market Size To Worth USD 66.58 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Through-Hole Passive Components Market Size is to grow from USD 36.14 billion in 2022 to USD 66.58 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Through-hole passive components are electronic components used in circuit boards that regulate the flow of electricity. These components include resistors, capacitors, and inductors, and are designed to fit into drilled holes on the circuit board, with leads extending through to the other side. Through-hole components offer a stronger mechanical bond between the component and circuit board than surface-mount components, making them preferred in certain applications. They are also easier to work with during assembly and repair. However, through-hole components are larger and take up more space on the circuit board. Despite the rise of surface-mount technology, through-hole components are still used in many industrial, automotive, and military applications.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on '' Global Through-Hole Passive Components Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Diodes, Transducers, Sensors, and Others), By Leads Model (Axial Leads and Radial Leads), By Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.''

The sensors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the global through-hole passive components market is segmented into resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, transducers, sensors, and others. The sensors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the through-hole passive components market due to the increasing demand for sensing and monitoring applications in various industries. Through-hole sensors offer superior accuracy, stability, and sensitivity compared to surface-mount sensors, making them preferred in critical applications. Additionally, the growing adoption of IoT devices and automation in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace is expected to drive the demand for through-hole sensors. The development of advanced sensors with enhanced capabilities and the increasing demand for wearables and medical devices are also expected to contribute to the growth of the sensors segment.

The consumer electronics segment held with more than 32.5% market share in 2022.

Based on application, the global through-hole passive components market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Through-hole components are preferred in certain applications such as power circuits and audio amplifiers, which are essential components in consumer electronics. Additionally, the growing demand for smart homes and connected devices is expected to drive the demand for through-hole components in the consumer electronics segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue growing in the through-hole passive components market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and industrial automation in the region. The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and the development of smart cities are also expected to create opportunities for through-hole passive component manufacturers in the region. Additionally, the presence of leading electronic manufacturers and the availability of low-cost labor and raw materials are expected to drive market growth. The increasing investments in research and development and the development of advanced through-hole passive components are also expected to contribute to the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global through-hole passive components market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, EPCOS AG, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Bourns, Inc., and TT Electronics PLC.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global through-hole passive components market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Through-Hole Passive Components Market, By Component

Resistors

Capacitors

Inductors

Diodes

Transducers

Sensors

Others

Through-Hole Passive Components Market, By Leads Model

Axial Leads

Radial Leads

Through-Hole Passive Components Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Through-Hole Passive Components Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



