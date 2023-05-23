Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 33.5 Billion by 2030 at 5.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antipsychotic Drugs Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Antipsychotic Drugs Market Information by Generation, Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 22.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 33.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

Market Scope

The growing prevalence of psychosis and related disorders drives the demand for antipsychotic drugs. Major factors contributing to the increased incidence of these disorders include genetic mutations, substance-induced psychosis, and physical illnesses that lead to depression. These are just a few of the market drivers that are driving the market. Antipsychotic drugs are a type of medication used to treat various mental health disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression. They work by affecting certain chemicals in the brain, such as dopamine and serotonin, which are involved in regulating mood, behavior, and perception. Antipsychotic drugs are classified into two categories: typical and atypical. Typical antipsychotics are older medications that are effective but have more side effects, while atypical antipsychotics are newer medications that are generally better tolerated but can be more expensive.

Antipsychotic drugs are primarily used to treat mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression. They can also be used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and other conditions. Antipsychotic drugs are typically prescribed by psychiatrists or other mental health professionals and are usually taken orally, although some medications can be administered via injection.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 33.5 billion CAGR 5.70% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Generation, Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased demand for antipsychotic drugs Increased incidence of genetic mutations, substance-induced psychosis and physical illnesses that lead to depression.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Antipsychotic Drugs industry include

Johnson and Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lily & Co.

May 2021



The US Food and Drug Administration approved a new atypical antipsychotic drug called Lumateperone (brand name Caplyta) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Caplyta is a new type of atypical antipsychotic that works by targeting multiple brain receptors, including serotonin and dopamine receptors. It is taken orally and is effective in reducing symptoms of schizophrenia without the common side effects associated with typical antipsychotic drugs.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The driving factors for the antipsychotic drugs market include the growing prevalence of mental health disorders, the increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health treatment, and the development of newer and more effective antipsychotic drugs. Additionally, the increasing demand for personalized and targeted treatments is also expected to drive market growth.

Market Restraints:

The main market restraints for antipsychotic drugs include the high cost of newer atypical antipsychotic drugs, the potential for side effects such as weight gain and metabolic syndrome, and the stigma associated with mental health treatment. Additionally, the lack of access to mental health care in some regions, particularly in low-income areas, can also limit market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the antipsychotic drugs market. The pandemic has led to an increase in mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, which has driven demand for antipsychotic drugs. However, disruptions in the supply chain and reduced access to healthcare facilities have also affected market growth.

Post-COVID, the antipsychotic drugs market is expected to continue growing, driven by increased awareness and acceptance of mental health treatment and the development of newer and more effective medications. Telehealth and remote mental health services are also expected to drive market growth by increasing access to mental health treatment.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmentation

By Generation

By Type

By Type, the segment includes Atypical Antipsychotic, Miscellaneous Antipsychotics Agents

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Schizophrenia, Anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of mental health disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and the availability of newer and more effective medications. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in research and development, which has resulted in the development of advanced antipsychotic drugs. Further, Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health treatment, coupled with the rising prevalence of mental health disorders in the region. The European market is characterized by a large number of aging populations, which are prone to various mental health disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Additionally, the European region has well-established healthcare systems and an increasing focus on personalized medicine, which is expected to fuel market growth. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for antipsychotic drugs due to the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, in the region. The growing demand for personalized and targeted treatments is driving market growth in the region. Additionally, the region has a large population base, with increasing disposable income and growing awareness of mental health issues, which is expected to further drive market growth in the coming years.

