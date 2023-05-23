RUSSELL COUNTY HOSPITAL ENHANCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FIDUCIUS TO HELP EMPLOYEES TACKLE STUDENT LOAN DEBT

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell County Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare system located in southeast Kentucky has enhanced its benefit plan with Fiducius – a leading provider of student loan benefits – to support the changing student loan landscape and ensure all employees receive the broader guidance and education needed to tackle the changing landscape.

Student loan debt is a significant source of financial stress for healthcare employees and a leading contributor to hospitals’ increasing challenge with recruiting and retention. To address these issues, Russell County Hospital introduced the Loan Relief benefit as an integral part of its benefits package. The Loan Relief benefit provides employees with in-depth education and complete implementation support for all loan restructuring options, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and private refinancing. To date, the loan relief benefit has reduced the average monthly student loan payment by over 95% for Russell County Hospital employees.

“We remain excited to offer this benefit to our employees and our relationship with Fiducius,” said Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson.

An integral enhancement to the Fiducius Student Loan Financial Planning process is a much broader advisory function. This is coupled with the release of Polaris℠, the newest addition to the NOVA suite of products offered by Fiducius. The Department of Education continues to introduce broad sweeping changes to the federal student loan landscape. As a result, there are many outcomes a borrower can pursue to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius now incorporates these additional outcomes.

“Our robust NOVA employee benefit platform, coupled with our advisory function, has positioned us well to help employees leverage this new environment,” said Patrick Connelly, Fiducius Business Development Manager. “It’s simply not enough to provide the planning and enrollment for PSLF with a related private refinance offering. We bring all new pathways together for Russell County Hospital employees.”



About Russell County Hospital

Russell County Hospital is a twenty-five-bed community hospital that has served the residents of Russell County and surrounding areas since 1981. We work with a dedicated team of community physicians that share our mission and our culture of safe and compassionate care. For more information please visit: https://www.russellcohospital.org/