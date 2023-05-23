Global IP Camera Market Market Size To Worth USD 43.51 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 14.7%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global IP Camera Market Size is to grow from USD 11.04 billion in 2022 to USD 43.51 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

An IP camera, also known as a network camera, is a type of digital camera that can transmit and receive data through a computer network and the internet. They are commonly used for surveillance purposes, as they provide high-quality video footage that can be accessed remotely using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. IP cameras are easy to install and can be connected to a network via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. They offer features such as motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio communication. IP cameras also have advanced security features such as encryption and password protection to prevent unauthorized access.

Market Overview

Unlike traditional analog cameras, IP cameras do not require a separate recording device, as they can store footage on a network-attached storage device or in the cloud.

By Component (Hardware & Services), By Product Type (Fixed, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), and Infrared), By Connection Type (Consolidated and Distributed), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Government), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The distributed segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Based on connection type, the global IP camera market is segmented into consolidated and distributed. Distributed systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the IP Camera market due to their benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and easy integration with existing systems. Distributed systems enable the storage and processing of data at different locations, enabling real-time monitoring and analytics. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which offer distributed architecture, has further fueled the growth of the distributed systems segment. The ability of distributed systems to handle large amounts of data, such as high-resolution video feeds, and their ability to provide better redundancy and fault tolerance have also contributed to the growth of the segment.

The commercial segment held with more than 65.4% revenue share in 2022.

Based on application, the global IP camera market is segmented into residential, commercial, and government. The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing adoption of IP cameras in different commercial sectors such as retail, hospitality, banking, and healthcare. The demand for surveillance systems in commercial sectors is driven by the need for security, loss prevention, and compliance with regulations. The commercial sector requires high-quality cameras with features such as high resolution, low-light sensitivity, and wide dynamic range. The advancements in video analytics and AI-based solutions have further enhanced the capabilities of IP cameras in the commercial sector, contributing to the growth of the segment.

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the significant growing region in the IP Camera market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of smart homes and the growing trend of remote monitoring and surveillance. The region has a well-established infrastructure for internet connectivity and cloud-based services, enabling seamless remote access to IP cameras. The rise in security concerns, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors, has fueled the demand for IP cameras. The presence of key market players and their focus on technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global IP camera market include 3DEYE Inc., Arecont Vision Costar LLC., Avigilon Corporation, Belkin International Inc., Bosch Security Systems GmbH, CAMERAFTP, CAMCLOUD, D-Link Corporation, EOS Digital Services, GEOVISION Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Kintronics Inc., Matrix Comsec, Panasonic Corporation, PRO-VIGIL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sony Corporation, Stealth Monitoring, TYCO, and Vivotek Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global IP camera market based on the below-mentioned segments:

IP Camera Market, By Component

Hardware

Services

IP Camera Market, By Product Type

Fixed

Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ)

Infrared

IP Camera Market, By Connection Type

Consolidated

Distributed

IP Camera Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Government

IP Camera Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



