May 23, 2023

Announcement no. 9



Increase in share capital following exercise of warrants – Notice of changes in share capital and voting rights pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, May 23, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) hereby announces that the Company’s share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 2,000,000, corresponding to 2,000,000 new shares, as a result of the exercise of warrants issued under the Company’s incentive warrant program.

The exercise prices were DKK 1.70 per share for 1,000,000 of the new shares and DKK 1.48 for the remaining 1,000,000 of the new shares. The total proceeds from the capital increase amount to DKK 3,180,000, which was received by the Company during the first quarter of 2023 as discussed in the Company’s Interim Report for that period.

The new shares carry rights to dividends and other rights in the Company as of May 23, 2023. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, expectedly with first day of trading on May 25, 2023.

After the share capital increase, the Company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK 336,693,005 divided into 336,693,005 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 336,693,005 voting rights, cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Amended Articles of Association reflecting the above are available on the Company’s website.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

