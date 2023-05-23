[Latest Report] Pneumatic Cylinder Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth with High CAGR and Surpass US$ 2,207.9 Million by 2032, Reports New Study

Covina, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Pneumatic Cylinder Market is estimated to be US$ 2,207.9 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period”

Overview:

A pneumatic cylinder is an air cylinder, also known as a pneumatic actuator which uses air pressure that helps in converting air energy into reciprocating linear motion. Pneumatic Actuators are safe, reliable, and efficient that use pressurized air for converting energy into linear or rotary motion.

Rapid growth in urbanization and growing industrialization has positively impacted market growth. The use of pneumatic cylinders in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, auto components, chemicals, plastics, garments, engineering, leather products, textile products, etc., is anticipated to increase the demand for the Pneumatic Cylinder market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

SMC Corporation

Festo

IMI

Parker

Aventics

Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

Univer

Camozzi

Metal Work

Airtac

Ashun Fluid Power Co.

Bimba Manufacturing

EMC

Bansbach

Aignep.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

The prominent growth driving factors of the pneumatic cylinder market include:

Industrial Automation: The increasing adoption of automation in various industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and packaging, is driving the demand for pneumatic cylinders. These cylinders are essential components in automated systems for tasks like material handling, assembly, and machine control.

Cost-effectiveness: Pneumatic cylinders are known for their cost-effectiveness compared to other types of actuators. They offer a lower initial investment, simpler installation, and lower maintenance costs, making them a preferred choice for many industries.

Versatility and Flexibility: Pneumatic cylinders can be used in a wide range of applications due to their versatility and flexibility. They can operate in various environments, withstand harsh conditions, and perform different types of movements, such as linear, rotary, and gripping actions.

Energy Efficiency: Pneumatic systems are energy-efficient, as they only require compressed air to operate. Compared to hydraulic systems, which need pumps and motors, pneumatic cylinders consume less energy, resulting in cost savings for industries.

Safety and Reliability: Pneumatic cylinders are designed with safety features such as overload protection, emergency stop functionality, and fail-safe designs. They offer reliable performance, low risk of leakage or contamination, and are less prone to breakdowns or system failures.

Growing Industrial Sector: The expanding industrial sector, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the demand for pneumatic cylinders. Industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical, and food processing require pneumatic cylinders for various applications, contributing to market growth.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in pneumatic cylinder technology, such as the development of lightweight materials, improved sealing systems, and enhanced control mechanisms, are further propelling market growth. These advancements offer improved efficiency, accuracy, and durability.

Environmental Considerations: Pneumatic cylinders are considered environmentally friendly as they do not produce harmful emissions or require hazardous fluids for operation. This aligns with the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices in various industries.

Overall, the pneumatic cylinder market is driven by factors such as industrial automation, cost-effectiveness, versatility, and energy efficiency, safety, growing industrial sectors, technological advancements, and environmental considerations.

Key Highlights:

In July 2020, Norelem launched new range of pneumatic cylinders for factory environments and compressed air applications. New launched product range consist of round cylinders (DIN ISO 6432) and standard cylinders (DIN ISO 15552) which offers integration within machinery and are easy to installation.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

The top trends influencing the pneumatic cylinder market include:

Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing: The integration of pneumatic cylinders with advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) is revolutionizing industrial processes. Pneumatic cylinders are becoming a part of smart manufacturing systems, enabling remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced productivity.

Miniaturization and Compact Designs: There is a growing demand for smaller and more compact pneumatic cylinders to fit in tight spaces and enable miniaturization of equipment and machinery. Manufacturers are developing compact designs without compromising performance, which is particularly beneficial in industries with space constraints.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Energy efficiency has become a critical consideration for industries seeking to reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact. Pneumatic cylinder manufacturers are focusing on designing energy-efficient solutions by optimizing air consumption, reducing leakage, and incorporating energy recovery systems.

Customization and Modularity: The market is witnessing an increasing demand for customized pneumatic cylinders to meet specific application requirements. Manufacturers are offering modular designs that allow customers to select and combine different components, sizes, and features, enabling flexible and tailored solutions.

Integration of Sensors and Controls: Sensors and advanced control systems are being integrated with pneumatic cylinders to enable precise positioning, force control, and feedback. This integration enhances operational accuracy, productivity, and safety in various industrial applications.

Adoption of Lightweight Materials: To improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption, pneumatic cylinder manufacturers are exploring lightweight materials such as aluminum and composite alloys. Lightweight cylinders offer benefits such as improved maneuverability, reduced inertia, and increased payload capacity.

Focus on Maintenance and Condition Monitoring: Proactive maintenance and condition monitoring have gained significance in the pneumatic cylinder market. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies like predictive analytics and remote monitoring systems to detect anomalies, prevent failures, and optimize maintenance schedules.

Shift towards Electric Actuators: While pneumatic cylinders continue to dominate many applications, there is a gradual shift towards electric actuators in certain industries. Electric actuators offer advantages such as precise control, programmability, quieter operation, and compatibility with Industry 4.0 technologies.

These trends, including industry 4.0 integration, miniaturization, energy efficiency, customization, sensor integration, lightweight materials, maintenance focus, and the rise of electric actuators, are shaping the pneumatic cylinder market and influencing product development and customer demands.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,207.9 MILLION Market size value in 2023 USD 1,289.60 MILLION Expected CAGR Growth 5.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI, Parker, Aventics, Aro (Ingersoll Rand), Univer, Camozzi, Metal Work, Airtac, Ashun Fluid Power Co., Bimba Manufacturing, EMC, Bansbach, and Aignep. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Industry Type, By Sales Channel and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview:

The pneumatic cylinder market exhibits a global presence, with significant market activity and growth observed across various geographic regions. Here is an overview of the market's geographic landscape:

North America: North America holds a substantial share in the pneumatic cylinder market. The region is characterized by the presence of several key industries, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and oil and gas. These industries drive the demand for pneumatic cylinders, particularly in applications such as material handling, robotics, and machine control. The region also benefits from technological advancements and a focus on automation and smart manufacturing.

Europe: Europe is another prominent market for pneumatic cylinders. The region's manufacturing sector, especially in countries like Germany, Italy, and France, contributes to the demand for pneumatic cylinders. The emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and Industry 4.0 initiatives further drives the adoption of pneumatic cylinders in European industries. The presence of established pneumatic cylinder manufacturers and suppliers in the region adds to its market strength.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region exhibits significant growth potential in the pneumatic cylinder market. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the presence of large manufacturing hubs in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea drive the demand for pneumatic cylinders. The automotive, electronics, and packaging industries are major consumers of pneumatic cylinders in this region. Additionally, increasing investments in industrial automation and the adoption of advanced technologies contribute to market growth.

Latin America: Latin America showcases opportunities for the pneumatic cylinder market, driven by the region's developing industrial sector. Countries like Brazil and Mexico have seen significant investments in manufacturing and automation, creating demand for pneumatic cylinders. The agriculture, mining, and oil and gas industries in the region also contribute to market growth.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region present a growing market for pneumatic cylinders, primarily driven by the oil and gas industry. The region's construction, mining, and manufacturing sectors also contribute to the demand for pneumatic cylinders. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are key markets in this region.

It's important to note that the geographic overview provided here is a general representation, and the market dynamics and growth in each region may vary based on specific factors such as economic conditions, industrial development, and government initiatives.

Analyst View:

Rapidly growing automobile industries have favored market growth. The adoption of advanced technology, such as robotics, in various manufacturing, automobile, and healthcare industries has fostered the demand for market growth. Growing demand for pneumatic valves and rising demand from automobile industries is further expected to fruitful the demand for Pneumatic Cylinder market growth.

