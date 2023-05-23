Global Co-Packaged Optics Market Size To Exceed USD 2840 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 68.9%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Co-Packaged Optics Market Size is to grow from USD 15 million in 2022 to USD 2840 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 68.9% during the projected period. The rising adoption of fiber optics in various data centers and electronic devices in several industries including data communication, telecommunications, information technology, and others is expected to boost the demand for the co-packaged optics market during the forecast period.

Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) or in-package optics (IPO) is a sophisticated hybrid combination of optics and silicon on a single packaged platform intended at tackling next-generation bandwidth and power concerns. CPO combines technology in optical fiber, digital signal processing (DSP), switch ASICs, and cutting-edge packaging and testing to create innovative system solutions for data centers and cloud-based services. Co-packaged optics technology is regarded as a revolutionary installation model for the entire ecosystem, as well as a viable alternative to widely-established pluggable optics. Co-packaged optics is being driven by the rapid growth in the use of electronic devices, as well as a vast volume of data transfer and increased data traffic. Growing internet-based service penetration, as well as growing demand for energy-efficient devices, are likely to fuel demand for the co-packaged optics market in the forecast time frame.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Co-Packaged Optics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Optical Transceiver/Light Engine, and Electric Chip), By Application (Data Communication, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The optical transceiver/light engine segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global co-packaged optics market is segmented into the optical transceiver/light engine and electric chip. Among these, the optical transceiver/light engine segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.3% over the forecast period. Lasers in external light sources are used in co-packaged optical transceivers. Co-packaged optics is an emerging technology that overcomes some of the issues that small form factor pluggable optical transceivers bring, such as temperature management, power consumption, bandwidth, and port density.

The telecommunication segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global co-packaged optics market is segmented into data communication, telecommunications, information technology, and others. Among these, the telecommunication segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. The growth prospects for co-packaged optics technology from the increasing usage of fiber optics in the telecommunications industry are promising, owing to the technology's increasing acceptability in data transfer and communications services.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This expansion can be linked to a significant increase in internet-enabled gadgets, which has increased demand for high-speed data, shaping the co-packaged optics that enable the high-speed transfer of enormous amounts of data. Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Co-Packaged Optics Market include Cisco, Ayar Labs, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Marvell, Lumentum, Ranovus, Microsoft, Rain Tree Photonics, Broadcom, Ranovus, Rockley Photonics, SABIC, SENKO, TE Connectivity, and many others.

Recent Developments

On April 2023, RANOVUS Inc., announced the compatibility of AMD Versal adaptive SoCs with the co-packaged Odin® 800G direct-drive optical engine and third-party 800G DR8+ retimed pluggable modules in March 2023. The compatibility demonstration is part of OFC 2023, North America's biggest optical networking event, and demonstrates the adaptability of RANOVUS' Odin® portfolio for AI/ML and communications applications. Odin® optical modules are ideal for next-generation data center designs based on co-packaged optics, near-packaged optics, and pluggable OSFP/QSFP-DD/OSFP XD optical modules.

Market Segment

